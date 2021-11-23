Why does the BBVA app fail? This is how its CEO explains it

The failures that the application of BBVA Mexico are due to the constant updates that the bank is making in the face of the strong volume of operations that you record from your customers, particularly on fortnight or holiday bridge days. According to the bank manager, Eduardo Osuna, important changes and updates are made to their equipment in a month, which sometimes are not enough due to the high demand for their users.

“There are some issues that have to do with an excess of transactionality that can happen at any time, it is almost always predictable in fortnight, on a bridge, you make some estimates of transactionality, you prepare your entire infrastructure to hold 50 to 70 million transactions. But if at any point there is a degradation of a platform that can degrade the service. Normally what we do is that if it is not a major fault, that you have to lower the system, what we call intermittence occurs ”, explained the manager.

BBVA Mexico is the largest bank operating in the country and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen strong growth in its digital operations. At the end of the third quarter of the year, it reported a total of 1.6 billion digital transactions in 9 months. Thus, it has 14 million digital customers, a growth of 30% compared to the same period in 2020.

Read also BBVA has flaws in its mobile application, again

“We make hundreds of changes to the systems in a month. From a very small change to a major issue and they are programmed. Normally many tests are done and in the end, as a classic says, the systems have no word and can throw you anywhere ”, Osuna explained.

What happened in the great falla of September 12?

The CEO of BBVA Mexico gave more details about the big fault that they registered the bank’s services throughout Sunday, September 12, which is even under investigation by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

“There have been absolutely different events that we have had between one and the other from the point of view of origin. The most unfortunate event that was on September 12 It was a major change that we were executing given the transactional volume that the bank has.

“What we changed it was a piece that interconnects four units centrals (mainframes) We changed a piece of logic, software, and what happened is that the new software did not work as expected ”, said Osuna.

Due to the magnitude of the failure, the entire update had to be reversed; However, the executive acknowledged that it was not easy to find the problem between the complexity of the systems with which BBVA Mexico operates its digital operations.

Read also Again on Sunday! Users report failures in ATMs, application and payments of BBVA Mexico cards

“The operational complexity is very high. What happens is that once we test, that we install, you start to see how the systems are behaving. This time we returned the changes and what happened is that even leaving it as it was, we still had problems because the change affected some memories of a device that to find it was crazy. And when the changes come back and you lower the mainframe, it takes you two hours, ”he said.

The general director of BBVA Mexico said that in recent months the growth of operations through mobile devices is 60%, in addition to a greater influx of companies that have digitized their financial services and have a greater demand for financial operations through BBVA .

“I would love to say that it will not happen again but it does not. We are with enormous growth. Comes the era with greater transactionality and what we have is all our teams fully involved in this, “he said.

Read also: With agreement, AMLO shields his flagship works; this is what the experts say

vcr / rdmd