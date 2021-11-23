The Governor led the launch of the Medicine career in Bariloche

In this context, the Governor expressed that “I feel a deep emotion because in this act we are thinking about the future and remembering the rector of the University, Juan Carlos Del Bello, because of course we would like him to be here.”

He also stressed that “we are doing a lot together with the universities. The case of medicine is emblematic because it is a career that is practically impossible to carry out if we did not do it this way. Not only is it expensive, but it requires the enormous experience of professionals who are already in practice, the possibility of making contact with patients from the public and private health system, equipment, and clinics, among other aspects ”.

Later, and in relation to the distinctive characteristic of the race, the Governor said that “she has her sights set on primary health care, on prevention and not on remedies. There will also be contact with patients from the beginning of the training, where the Hospital de Bariloche will play a fundamental role ”.

Finally, the President, said that “an opportunity opens not only for students who want to join this career, but for those who are practicing, they will be able to teach and talk with young people, which is always very enriching.”

For his part, Torres, mentioned that “we already have the four most expensive careers in the system, and this is not less because from Río Colorado to the south, careers such as veterinary medicine, architecture and dentistry do not exist. The University of Río Negro has them because we knew that with effort and management capacity they could be carried out. And now we are able to add medicine ”.

Regarding the strategic work with the Government of Río Negro, he pointed out that “we always understood that things are not done alone, we have to be accompanied, that is why we turn to the Province and on behalf of Arabela Carreras we greatly appreciate the management because it supports us not only in this project but in previous ones ”.

Finally, he explained about the degree that “will start next year, all the procedures are done to be able to function, the study plan has been accredited by the CONEAU since October. From now on, students can register and from February 14 to March 12 the entrance course will be held ”.

The Curriculum approved by the UNRN modernizes traditional training in medicine by incorporating problem-based learning and a comprehensive approach to health, prevention and primary care as a premise. It includes the progressive presence of the students in front of patients and in hospitals from the beginning of the course.

The degree will contribute to the training of health professionals and agents, in addition to the development of scientific and technological research in the region. The participation of the Río Negro Ministry of Health, through the Zonal Hospital and the Bariloche Primary Care Centers, will be essential for the training of students.

Also present at the event were the national director of Human Talent, of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, Pedro Silberman; the vice-rector of the Andean headquarters of the UNRN, Diego Aguiar; the director of the Medicine career, Germán Guaresti; the mayor Gustavo Gennuso and the communal head of Dina Huapi, Mónica Balseiro; the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Río Negro, Martha Vélez; the Secretary of Science, Technology and Knowledge Economy of Río Negro, Ricardo Quintana; Senator Silvina García Larraburu; authorities of scientific areas, public and private health, universities, students, references from INTECNUS, CNEA, INVAP, among other entities.