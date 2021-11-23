Summary of the match Villarreal vs Manchester United (0-2). GOALS

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Manchester United will be in the Eighth Finals of the Champions League, since they sealed their pass by beating 2-0 at Villarreal of Spain, with which they are already leaders of the Group F.

In a closed duel, it was precisely the Portuguese who opened the way to victory for the team led on an interim basis by Michael Carrick, to win a golden triumph, after a night that began closed.

It was in the second half when an error at the start changed the outlook for the English thanks to Mister Champions.

Unai Emery’s painting had a good first half, the initial 30 minutes were quite a headache for the English who thanks to their doorman, David De Gea they did not receive a goal.

Even with that beginning, in La Cerámica, the Manchester sent the first notice. It was Scott McTominay at minute 3, who found the ball that left Raul Albiol, when the defender took it off ChristianHowever, the ball hit the side of the net.

Villarreal it took a minute to respond. It was Moi Gomez, who at 4 ‘took the ball, released the left hand and appeared David De Gea to divert.

the same Moi wove the second at 8 ‘in a dangerous center below that he did not reach Manu Trigueros and another clear was lost.

The locals followed the attack, Yeremi pine at 9 ‘he had another and the attacker of the Spanish team sent the ball from one side.

Continued Pau Torres at 12 ‘when a center of Pervis Estupiñán, headed and could not give the ball a good way sending it overhead.

The Yellow Submarine he continued to stalk and at 27 ‘, Pino made a shot that left “portrayed” Telles, the ball was left to Trigueros, who finished off and De Gea stopped him by stretching his left hand to avoid the goal.

The United answered and at 29 ‘, Jadon sancho he put a center into the area for Cristiano, although before he arrived Albiol and diverted to a corner kick.

The Bug He had another at 30 ‘in a shot with his head that he saved Geronimo Rulli.

In the final part of the first part there were several blows and crashes, which lowered the revolutions of the duel, until at 45 ‘ Arnaut danjuma made a shot from a cut, but sent the ball to the side.

The complementary part was closed, until at 77 ‘, Rulli he wanted to go out playing, he left her in Etienne capoue, who could not, lost it with Fed, this yielded to Ronaldo so that he lifted the ball and made it 1-0.

The goal against moved the plans of the Villarreal that at 84 ‘he was nothing short of the second. Another flaw, now it was Juan Foyth, which left her with Ronaldo, but the Portuguese could not.

At 90 ‘, it was 2-0. Jadon sancho scored a great collective move, where several elements of the English team touched it, at the end he defined with a strong shot impossible to Rulli.

Now him Villarreal You have no margin for error if you want to stay alive.