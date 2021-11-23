Rolls-Royce electric plane that is the fastest in the world

The English motor brand, Rolls-Royce, has been characterized in recent years by adopting an innovative and pro-environment vision, always maintaining its standards of luxury and design. Now the last of his new vehicles, the electric plane fastest in the world.

The “Spirit of Innovation” began its flight tests last September, and on November 16 it broke 3 world records for electric aircraft:

1. The Rolls-Royce plane it reached a speed of 555.9 km / h in 3 km, far exceeding the past record that only reached 213.04 km / h.

2. Then, in further tests conducted at the UK Defense Ministry military aircraft test site, it reached a speed of 532.1 km / h in 15 km, again crushing the previous record of 292.8 km / h.

3. And finally, it is the electric plane that has ascended the fastest to reach 3,000 meters per minute in a time of 202 seconds, as detailed Rolls-Royce in your official press release.



Photo: Rolls-Royce

Although the results are yet to be approved by the International Aeronautical Federation (FAI), Rolls-Royce he is very sure that the effort of his team will be recognized.

This is the fastest electric plane in the world

During its test flights in which it broke these world records, the Spirit of Innovation, reached a speed of 623 km / h, which makes the aircraft of Rolls-Royce in the electric vehicle of any kind fastest in the world.

The Spirit of Innovation is part of the project “Accelerating the Electrification of Flight or ACCEL (Accelerating the transition to electric in flight in English), of which half of its financing is sponsored by the Aerospacce Technology Institute or ATI (Institute of Technology Aerospace) in collaboration with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

Rolls-Royce and its history in aviation

Although the English brand is best known for its luxury cars, it also has a long history in flight records, so early in aviation history winning Scneider trophies in the 1930s.

Now the new speed record of electric aircraft reached by test pilot and director of flight operations Phill O’Dell is 213 km / h faster than the previous record. The latter belonged to the Extra 330 LE Aerobatic aircraft of the Siemens eAircraft brand, reached in 2017. Now, Rolls-Royce has doubled the speed that electric aircraft in record time, which sheds light on the speed with which electric transmission technologies are being developed.

The UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, highlighted the work of Rolls-Royce with his electric plane for being a solid foundation for the future of cleaner and greener transportation without affecting people and the way they move.

