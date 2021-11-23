Price of the dollar at the close today, November 22, Mexico

Reuters

Mexico city / 22.11.2021





The peso traded at 21.01 units per dollar near the close of the session of this monday, with a loss of 0.9 percent against Friday’s reference price; The Mexican currency depreciated to its weakest level since March 10 and so far this year it has fallen more than 5.6 percent.

The Mexican currency depreciated for the third session, in which it fell to its weakest level in eight months due to a rise in the dollar and an increase in the yields of US Treasuries, while the stock market spun six days with setbacks.

Dollar in banks

BBVA Mexico : 21.28 pesos

: 21.28 pesos Citibanamex : 21.48 pesos

: 21.48 pesos Banorte : 21.25 pesos

: 21.25 pesos Santander: 21.55 pesos

The US markets reacted after the head of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, Jerome Powell, was nominated for a second term four-year-old by President Joe Biden.

“President Biden decided that he does not want to change horses midway … continuity is maintained at the Fed,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

Real time dollar

At debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond rose 12 basis points to 7.59 percent, while the 20-year rate added 10 to 8.01 percent.

