OFFICIAL: Oribe Peralta leaves Chivas, the club made the announcement

It’s official, the era of Oribe Peralta as a player of the Chivas, after the club itself announced that the forward will not continue as a rojiblanco player, although they left the doors open to return in the future.

It was two and a half years that it lasted Oribe as a player of the Guadalajara, after an arrival criticized for doing so from the America, and in his passing scored only one goal in the league, achieved in 2020 before the Athletic of San Luis.

“After 2 and a half years of wearing the Chivas shirt, Oribe Peralta is no longer a player of the Sacred Rebaño. He has been an example for many, thanks to his extensive career and his daily work, same that was infected to the new rojiblancas generations who had the opportunity to share training sessions, concentrations, trips and games with the ‘Cepillo’ ”, he announced Chivas.

“At Club Deportivo Guadalajara there are only words of thanks for the historic striker of our country, “he added.

In the five tournaments that he dressed Oribe the shirt of Chivas, where he arrived in 2019, the lagunero added 916 minutes in the regular phase of Liga MX, scored a goal and collaborated on the experience aspect.

“His dedication, professionalism and willingness to help their peers were their main characteristics within the Sacred Flock ”, he added Chivas.

Some days ago, Chivas offered Oribe a new contract, but no longer as a player, but in the formation and perfection of strikers, something that did not fully convince the Brush, since it seeks to remain active.

“Oribe is in the process of defining his next professional challenges, aware that Chivas’ doors are open for the future if he so chooses“Added the Club Guadalajara.

Oribe will look for one more chance in football, Santos Laguna is one of the options, but he also has some MLS offer.