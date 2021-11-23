MLB AJ Hinch Tigres says reason for meeting with Carlos Correa

The MLB baseball medium ‘exploded’ a few days ago as AJ Hinch and Carlos Correa were seen eating together amid rumors that the Puerto Rican could sign with Detroit Tigers. Now, with things a little calmer, Hinch revealed the reason for the meeting he held with the ex-Houston Astros.

AJ Hinch was questioned about why he was with Carlos Correa last week, so he had no choice but to reveal the reason for the meeting with whoever his player was in the past.

The Detroit Tigres manager confessed that he decided to see the Puerto Rican to “give him a gift for his baby” who is on the way and that he never “thought it was a big deal” given all the ‘uproar’ that arose around him.

Correa has been linked to the ‘Felina’ organization in recent weeks, since it is said that he could sign with her from free agency this winter due to mutual interest.

The rumors on the subject are growing as a result of the close relationship that exists between the shortstop and AJ Hinch having been together a few seasons ago in the Houston Astros.