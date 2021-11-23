Lewis Hamilton will have an even more powerful engine in Arabia

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 22.11.2021 22:50:01





The triumphs he achieved Lewis hamilton in the recent two dates held in Brazil and Qatar they have turned Red bull, where they do not stop questioning how the british’s Mercedes manages to be so fast especially on the straights, a situation that could be even more complicated for the Austrian team on December 5.

According to Mercedes’ director of track engineering Andrew Shovlin, Hamilton will have a “more powerful” engine for the penultimate date of the 2021 Formula 1 calendar, as the Jeddah Street Circuit is considered high speed, a factor that will be used to make the changes.

The engineer clarified that use two power units, although this time they will take advantage of the conditions presented by the track to seek greater speed to help the Briton in his fight with Max Verstappen.

“We’ve seen pretty big changes in performance in the last few races, but If we look at the Saudi Arabia circuit, I think it will be good for us. For Lewis we will have the most powerful engine at our disposalso that will give you a useful power unit, “Shovin clarified.

“The one from Saudi Arabia should be a good clue for us, but we know that this year, when we think it is a good one, it can go the other way, “he added to Sky Sports.

In Arabia the long straights will predominate and the corners were designed to be faster, which looks like a juicy cocktail for Mercedes, which will seek to deliver a coup that consolidates them at the top of the constructors’ championship and propels Hamilton to the comeback against Max Verstappen, who leads him by 8 points.