Jurassic World Dominion fully discovers its spectacular prologue

Jurassic World Dominion clear the doubts: this is what their first five minutes look like. The film shows its entire prologue in full detail. The video, which you can find at the top of this news, shows the dinosaurs in the middle of nature. Judging by the material, the models are of high quality. We are spectators of his life 65 million years ago, in contrast to the brand’s current affairs. Now they seek to fit in on a planet dominated by human beings.

What can we expect from Jurassic World Dominion?

Very few details are known of the script, which remains secret until now. What we do know is that the movie is finished. Colin trevorrow, its director, so stated in his official twitter account. A little less than seven months after its premiere in June 2022 (at least in the United States), the work seems to be at a comfortable point for the team.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard They will return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. They will be joined by a cast of true luxury: Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Omar Sy (Barry) Sembène), Kristoffer Polaha (Wyatt Huntley), Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott (Lewis Dogson), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Varada Sethu (Shira) and Glynis Davies (Carolyn O’Hara), among others .

“Now they are in our world “, reads the description of the tweet next to his new poster. While we wait for its release we can find other products under the license, such as Jurassic World Evolution 2. The new installment from Frontier Developments continues to build on the foundations of the first installment. The same company acknowledged that sales during the initial period after its launch “have been lower in PC.” However, they hope to achieve a rebound in the Christmas season.

Source: Jurassic World on Twitter