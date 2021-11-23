Jobs and jobs most in demand in Mexico; which are

Silvia Rodriguez

Mexico City / 22.11.2021 21:54:41





ManpowerGroup assured that after the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs most in demand by organizations have changed and now they are more oriented to profiles with technological skills, in combination with digital and technological knowledge, to manage resources, drive digitization and face volatility next year.

According to ManpowerGroup’s Talent Solution, Booming job opportunities are:

Data Scientist Analyst

Artificial intelligence and machine learning specialist

Specialist in big data

Specialists in strategy and digital marketing

Project automation specialist

The firm focused on attracting, acquiring, developing, training and retaining talent said thate 48 percent of companies are accelerating their digitization and automation As a result of the pandemic, 91 percent of the employers you are automating plan to increase their workforces or at least keep them.

It is thus that all industries in their digitization process have opened positions with knowledge in systems engineering, software development and data analysis; In contrast, jobs with repetitive tasks are those that decrease their level of demand for personnel, such as: data capture assistant; administrative and executive secretaries, accounting staff, factory and assembly workers, as well as business service and administration managers.

ManpowerGroup highlighted that in the country the shortage of staff with these new profiles is concentrated in key sectors such as logistics and manufacturing, since both report great difficulty in recruiting the right candidate.

