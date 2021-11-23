Javier Aguirre attacked his players in Rayados after the victory over Cruz Azul

Despite Rayados de Monterrey’s victory over Cruz Azul for the playoffs, Javier Aguirre was blunt against the club’s players.

November 22, 2021 · 14:51 hs

Rayados de Monterrey managed to enter the Liguilla after beating Cruz Azul 4-1 with a double by Rogelio Funes Mori, one by Maximiliano Meza and another by Vincent Janssen, but coach Javier Aguirre ended up cooling the players’ emotion.

The Basque He was happy to classify the Fiesta Grande in a forceful way after imposing on his rivals thanks to the scores of the forwards, although the strategies also meant an important contribution.

For his part, Aguirre preferred to be cautious in his statements and avoided positioning the team as one of the candidates to win the Liga MX title in a press conference with a harsh phrase.

“I expected it with a line of five, then they changed. We did not change much. The goals were decisive, they tried to rebuild, do something different, there were many changes, modifications on their part. We were psyched up to leave that difficult season. Already. there are eight of us left and I would not bet on any, “said the Mexican strategist.

In addition, he analyzed the difficulties faced by the clubs that yielded the most players to the National Team: “The truth is that, perhaps Cruz Azul, we and America, in that order, suffered too much in the tournament. America put on their makeup very well, with results, But Cruz Azul and we suffered a lot, they more in the preseason, they had injuries, calls for the national team. We did the same. All year we had these kinds of problems. Mexican soccer until today, I congratulate you “.