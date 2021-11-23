He reappears in an interview with the IOC after abuse controversy

The Chinese tennis player Peng shuai said to International Olympic Committee in a video call that he is safe and well, reported the COI Sunday after that Peng reappeared in public at a youth tennis tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizers.

The 30-minute call came amid great global concern about the fate of Peng, who accused an important leader of the country of sexual abuse.

The Communist Party Chinese has been trying to allay fears abroad while suppressing information in China upon Peng.

Sunday’s call – with the president of the IOC Thomas Bach, the head of the athletes commission Emma terho and the member of the IOC Li Lingwei, former vice president of the China Tennis Association – is clearly Peng’s first direct contact with foreign sports officials since he disappeared from public view on November 2.

Peng “Thanked the COI for the concern for their well-being, “said in a statement the COI, whose headquarters are in Switzerland.

“She explained that she is safe and well, at her home in Beijing, but that she wanted everyone to respect her privacy at this time. That is why she now wants to spend her time with her family and friends, ”the statement added.

Peng, who represented China in three JOlympic games between 2008 and 2016, three weeks ago accused, through social networks, a former member of the leadership of the Communist Party, Zhang gaoli, of having sexually assaulted her.

That message was deleted in a few minutes and the tennis player disappeared from public view. He did not respond to public calls for information to confirm that he is safe.

Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and citizens who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures. The whereabouts of some have been unknown since police operations were carried out, either to combat alleged acts of corruption or to quench pro-democracy or labor rights campaigns. Some reappear weeks or months later, without explanation. This suggests that they are advised not to reveal that they were detained or why.

The photos of Peng posted on Sunday on the Weibo social network by the China Open They do not mention Peng’s disappearance or his prosecution. In the photographs, he is seen standing by the side of a court, waving and signing huge tennis balls for the children.

The disappearance of Peng and the government’s silence on requests for information prompted calls to boycott the Olympic Games Winter, which will take place in February.

The professional women’s tennis tour threatened to withdraw tournaments from China Unless the safety of Peng, who became first in the world ranking in doubles.