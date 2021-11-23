Fuerza Regia was proclaimed LNBP Champion against Astros de Jalisco

In a match that kept the fans on the edge of the armchair of the Gymnasium Nuevo León Unido, Royal Force Two-time champion of the National League of Professional Basketball (LNBP) by winning 85-81 to Astros from Jalisco, taking the trophy perfectly, with four games without defeat in the final series.

A cardiac finish, a triple shot of Jared frame could have given the Jalisco a tie with just four seconds remaining, but the ball hit the ring and last but not least, Joseph Avila scored a free throw to seal the account at 85 and celebrate big with his followers.

Astros was the first to score and did not miss the fact that the locals started hesitantly at the start, to the point of going down by up to seven points; however, those of Guadalajara more and more were running into a solid defense that gave the offensive footing to return step by step, because even so at the end of the first quarter, the difference of Jalisco it was wide, 26-17.

It was an encounter not suitable for the faint of heart, since when the Guadalajara were up on the scoreboard and it seemed it would be a quiet duel for them, but the visitors loosened in their rhythm and forcefulness, while the regios pressed until they managed to draw for the first time in the duel a few seconds from end the second quarter, 39-39 and not satisfied, in the final moments of that period, the home team turned it around 41-39, to go to rest.

During the third period, things got complicated for him. Monterrey, because at times they took advantage of at least five points, but then the mistakes came in the attack to give the opportunity to the rival, so at the end of this block, they already had the score against 64-62.

However, nothing was written, since in the fourth quarter, with four minutes still on the clock, Fuerza Regia once again came from behindwell, even though Jalisco He already had five units out of him, they recovered to be 74-74, giving the fans that hope of seeing their two-time champion team this Monday.

With two minutes remaining, Dominique johnson It added flavor, because with his score he tied 81-81 and immediately stole the ball and Cristian Cortez, who finished as the MVP, he got a three-point shot that gave him the advantage that they would no longer lose when it was all a matter of seconds, 84-81 already looked impossible to overcome and that’s how it was, he still had Astros an opportunity that failed and closed with 85-81, even forgiving a book shot by the royal team.

Fuerza Regia, with the support of three thousand attendees, is crowned Two-time Champion of the National Professional Basketball League, becomes the first team to achieve the feat in four games and gives one more star to New Lion with his fourth title in the Grupo Multimedios franchise.