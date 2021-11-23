Chofis López finishes third in voting

Major League Soccer announced on Monday that the Colombian striker for Los Angeles Football Club, Cristian “Chicho” Arango , was chosen the Recruitment of the Year of the MLS. The attacker becomes the second Colombian player to receive the Hiring of the Year award, joining Fredy Montero (2009), and the first from LAFC to be recognized with this distinction.

The award for Hiring of the Year of the MLS was chosen through a vote of coaching staff from MLS clubs, the media, and current league players, where Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld finished in second place, while Javier “Chofis” López, from the San José Earthquakes, took third place.

The “Chofis”Had 6.30% of the votes of the players, 3% of the votes of the clubs and 9.90% of the media.

For its part, the winner, had 32.80% of the votes of the players, 36.40% of the votes of the clubs and 46.30% of the media.

The beginning of Arango was one of the most prolific in the history of the

MLS

, as the former Millonarios forward, concluded the season as the best in LAFC with 14 goals in his first 17 matches in MLS. The 26-year-old striker ranked second in MLS in goals by 90 minutes (0.90) behind DC United striker Ola Kamara (0.94).

Arango He played 1,400 minutes, scoring the fastest goal in LAFC history in just 20 seconds against Real Salt Lake on September 12, marking the eighth fastest goal in MLS history.

He was also recognized as the Player of the Week of the MLS twice and was naming the MLS Team of the Week in three instances. Arango became the fourth player in LAFC history to record a hat-trick after achieving it against FC Dallas on October 20.

And if that was not enough, Cristian Arango, received his first call to the Colombia National Team, making his debut in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, against Paraguay, on November 16 of this year.