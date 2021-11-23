‘Chivas has been a medium team for a long time’

Luis Garcia, former forward of Chivas in the 1990s, it was critical of the performance of the Flock in this Repechage and how it has been managing in recent years, going from being a leading team to one more, leaving without support the years of winning history that led it several decades ago to be the most popular team in Mexico.

“Chivas and the story from a while ago to date, excites a little and runs out of arguments, he has no talent to spare Guadalajara. Illusions through effort and vehemence, this new coach who talks a lot, gestures a lot, raises his hands, but finally it is the same old story that even the Liguilla did not qualify. Chivas It has been a medium team for a long time, “he said. Garcia Postigo from your channel Youtube in which he usually analyzes the games of the MX League day to day.

Regarding the other ‘big’ eliminated this weekend, Blue Cross, The Dr. Garcia said not to expect the great performance of Striped to defeat in the Aztec to Machine, highlighting the power of the Monterrey team from the players to the coaching staff.

“Monterrey shook incredibly cross Blue, displayed his weapons at their highest level. Discard the Monterrey for anything it would be really stupid, they have the best Mexican coach in history as he is Javier Aguirre and it has a squad, in addition to a fascinating hobby and a stadium with little mother, “said the Azteca Deportes analyst.

