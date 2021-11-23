Boxing: How many kilos does Canelo Álvarez have to gain to fight at Cruiserweight?

Saúl Álvarez wants to show that he has no limits in boxing and as proof is the next fight what he has in his hands, by pretending challenge the Crucero weight champion, Ilunga Makabu, because he wants to be monarch in five divisions.

El Canelo has surprised everyone, by airing his intentions to exchange blows with the Congolese, king of 200 pounds.

The tapatío is the current absolute boss of the Super middlemen (168 pounds), so get into the ring in search of the Crucero scepter It represents more to you than having another adversary on the mat, as you will have to push your body to the limit to achieve your goal.

And it is that in the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council in Mexico City, Eddy Reynoso made a very special request to the organization, which allowed them to go for the Makabu scepter, regardless of the weight difference between the division that Alvarez governs and the one that seeks to conquer.

The Board of Governors discussed the matter and voted unanimously for Canelo to have the possibility of going for the Cruise title.

The challenge of Canelo Álvarez



With the approval of the WBC, the fight could take place in May 2022, But for that, Saúl Álvarez has to do many things.

The Mexican will take his body to the limit, then as monarch of 168 pounds (76.2 kilos) he is on a mission to climb to 200 pounds (90.7 kilos) to fight with Ilunga Makabu.

Yes, Canelo will have to gain weight around 14,515 kilos, which means you will have to change your entire diet, his physical preparation and even boxing.

“There is a lot of risk. Imagine, gaining a kilo is a lot in boxing, now imagine 15 kilos, it’s going to be a significant risk, but I like it, “Canelo commented for TV Azteca.

The good news for Álvarez is that the WBC gave him authorization to move up to the bridgerweight division (190 pounds or 86.1 kilos), which means that you would have to gain about 10 kilos no more, causing Makabu to lower some of them with the aim of having a lawsuit in more even conditions.

Photo: @canelo

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:



How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where should I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to receive the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state