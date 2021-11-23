BBVA Mexico normalizes services after failure, but does not rule out more intermittencies – El Financiero

BBVA Mexico reported on its Twitter account that its services were restored after failures reported by its clients earlier this Monday.

However, the general director of the financial group, Eduardo Osuna, did not rule out that the intermittences would occur later.

He said the company invests to improve its systems, as well as its online banking and applications, but given the level of operations and constant updates, the failures will appear in periods of greater activity.

“Every month we make hundreds of changes, many of them scheduled; what happened in September, for example, was a change that was programmed, but where there was a failure and some changes had to be reversed. There are other issues that have to do with an excess of transactions, because a fortnight or a holiday bridge is approaching, “he said.

He recalled that in the following weeks customer transactions will increase due to the holiday season.

He indicated that the operational complexity is high and that they had not yet defined what had happened to the failure of this day in the application.

Therefore, he added, it was decided to apply “intermittences”, which allow customers gradual access to the application; that is to say, they remain in line.