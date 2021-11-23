Barcelona could not beat Benfica and will play it against Bayern

The Barça offered his best version of the season against him Benfica, but this was not enough to go from 0-0 at the Camp Nou and the pass will be played on the last day of the group stage of the Champions League, in which they will have to win in the impregnable Allianz Arena against the Bayern Munich or hope that the Benfica not be able to beat the Dynamo of Kiev.

The solution of Xavi To complete the starting lead was the Austrian Yusuf Demir, who had not played from the start since 23 September against Cádiz. Evicted on the bench, they were left with the most expensive signing in the history of the Barça, Philippe Coutinho, and a noted Luuk de Jong.

Precisely Demir had the first chance to score with a strong and low shot that forced to stretch Odisseas Vlachodimos. But the most positive for him Barça was its intensity, embodied especially in Ronald araujo and Nico Gonzalez, and his effective combination game, led by Sergio Busquets, who drowned a Benfica that was slow to connect with the giant Roman Yaremchuk.

Barcelona time and again approached the area of ​​the Lisbon team, but the doubts of Memphis Depay, the lack of aim of Gavi (author of a new recital in the center of the field) and the success of Vlachodimos against Jordi Alba kept the tables. Faced with such an offensive, Nicolas Otamendi he asked his teammates for a reaction on the edge of half an hour of play.

And he was about to exercise it himself putting his team ahead in the 34th minute with a shot inside the area that crossed the goal line after hitting the crossbar. But the referee Sergei Karasev annulled the goal because the ball had previously left the rectangle.

On the previous play, Yaremchuk headed in against Ter Stegen, which drowned out some recent criticism. The Barça reply was overwhelming. Starting from the right, Demir executed a parable that crashed into the right crosshead of Vlachodimos when more than one Barça fan had already gotten up from their seat to open the cava.

The second half became infatuated with being a replica of the first and the Barça He continued to delve into the weaknesses of Benfica without luck, especially since everything that the Lisbon midfield could not contain was thwarted time and again by an imperial Otamendi and his squire Jan Verthongen.

If the best line of the Benfica It was the defense, the worst of Barcelona was the attack. And that explained the 0-0. Thus, in the absence of 25 minutes Xavi looked at the bench to bet on the limping Ousmane Dembélé.

The best Barça opportunity was born from the French forward when he had just replaced Demir. A center of his from the left wing finished him off with a head in the race Frenkie de Jong and again Vlachodimos avoided both.

In the 84th minute, an unstoppable volley from Araujo Jordi Alba’s center seemed to be the reward for so much chipping stone, but when the euphoria had already broken out at the Camp Nou the referee annulled the goal for offside.

Thus, the Barça had to settle for a scoreless draw, which was about to be a defeat when on the penultimate play Haris Seferovic he missed a goal practically to an empty goal that condemns him to suffer on the last day to go to the round of 16.

