Are you a BBVA México user? Patience, your services have flaws … again – El Financiero

BBVA Mexico reported this Monday that they have intermittences in their services and that they are working to solve problems as soon as possible.

The financial group apologized for the inconvenience following user reports on social media.

On October 31, clients of the lender reported service failures, and on September 12 the company had intermittences in its service that lasted almost 20 hours, affecting 20 million people.

Regarding the failures of September 12, BBVA reported that they were caused by an “internal error” generated by the institution itself when initiating a process to update the system, for which reason it announced that it would reward its users for the fall of its system.

“What we had was towards dawn on Saturday to dawn on Sunday, they began to make some planned and planned adjustments, between 1 and 3 in the morning. All that was planned was to strengthen the bank’s technological services. It was done in September in order to strengthen it because at the end of the year the transactionality increases, and what we wanted to do is prepare the bank for it, but paradoxically we had this problem, an error was generated in the updates, which was reflected on Sunday ”, Explained Jorge Terrazas, Director of Corporate Communication at BBVA Mexico.

In compensation, all purchases made on Sunday, September 19 with credit or debit cards gave a benefit that was automatically applied to customer accounts.