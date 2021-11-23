Andrés Lillini responds to critics after Pumas pass to the league

Jesus Quezada

Excited, with a hoarse voice from shouting and convinced that he has a team with the ability to continue on the good streak now in the league of the Opening 2021, the technician of Pumas, Andrés Lillini, made it clear that in the quarterfinals they will be a difficult opponent to beat.

“We came with total determination to win the game, that’s why I took a risk tactically and it paid off. The determination of this team is incredible, until date 11 we were wrong, the players came out of it, They returned the illusion to the people and they won’t let me go on vacations. We achieved the primary objective, now it is match by match, but I am honored to lead you”, He expressed.

And he added: “with this type of games, which for me was the best we’ve had in a long time, but so we are going to be a difficult rival to beat. We are going to be an extremely competitive team, we are not going to give up a single ball, we will grow in the forms and against America you can not be deconcentrated”.

The strategist also had a message to his detractors, those who They asked for his resignation from the technical direction felina a few weeks ago, in addition, he thanked the support of his fans who photographed in large numbers in the stadium of Toluca.