AMLO declares works of his government as national security – Noticieros Televisa

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) issued, on Monday, November 22, 2021, a decree declaring the implementation of projects and works by its government in the public interest and national security, associated with infrastructure in the communications, telecommunications, customs, border, and hydraulic sectors. , water, environment, tourism, health, railways, railways in all its forms, energy, ports, airports and those that, due to their purpose, characteristics, nature, complexity and magnitude, are considered priority and / or strategic for development national.

In the evening edition of the Official Gazette of the Federation, it was announced that through this decree, government agencies and entities are instructed to grant provisional authorization to start the projects, and thereby guarantee their timely execution, the expected social benefit and the exercise of authorized budgets.

Provisional authorization

He specified that the provisional authorization will be issued within a maximum period of five business days, and once that time has elapsed without an express provisional authorization being issued, it will be considered resolved in a positive sense.

This provisional authorization will be valid for twelve months, during which period the definitive authorization must be obtained.

The agreement came into force this Monday and was signed by the secretaries of the Interior, National Defense, the Navy, Security and Citizen Protection, Finance and Public Credit, Welfare, Environment and Natural Resources, Energy, Economy, Agriculture and Rural Development, Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Public Function, Public Education, Health, Labor and Social Welfare, Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development, Culture, and Tourism.

Agreement consists of three articles

The agreement, which consists of three articles and is signed by López Obrador, argues that Mexico requires infrastructure to promote its development in an inclusive way and bring opportunities to the most lagging regions.

In addition, he points out that it is published in order for the current administration to continue “with the route aimed at promoting and consolidating the projects that will lead us as a Nation to achieve economic growth and thereby achieve social welfare.”

The agreement will come into force this Tuesday and instructs the agencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration to grant provisional authorization to submit and / or obtain the opinions, permits or licenses necessary to start the projects or works, and thereby guarantee its timely execution, the expected social benefit and the exercise of the authorized budgets.

It also states that the provisional authorization will be issued within a maximum period of five business days from the corresponding request.

“Once this period has elapsed without an express provisional authorization being issued, it will be considered resolved in a positive sense,” the document explains.

The provisional authorization will be valid for one year, counted from its issuance, a period in which the definitive authorization must be obtained, in accordance with the applicable provisions.

Despite the austerity discourse and the crises derived from the pandemic, specialists have questioned that the Government prioritizes the megaprojects of President López Obrador.

Only spending on the new Santa Lucía airport in the capital, and the Dos Bocas refinery, the Mayan Train, and the Tulum airport are equivalent to 0.76% of GDP, revealed last September an analysis by the association “México, ¿ How are we doing?”.

However, López Obrador has exalted that the four emblematic infrastructure works of his Government created at least 150 thousand jobs in 2020.

With information from Alejandro Huerta and EFE

