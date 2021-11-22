What really happened between Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder?

While it’s true that most love stories don’t last in Hollywood, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder They seemed to be a perfect match.

Depp and Ryder They were two of the most popular actors of the ’80s, and fans went absolutely crazy once they found out they were dating.

They worked together on “Young Scissorhands,” which is also one of the most iconic films of all time.

The couple also didn’t shy away from talking about each other in interviews, and the love they shared was precious. Do you remember the tattoo “Winona forever” from Depp? Yes, nothing says love more than permanent ink.

The couple compromised after just five months of dating, according People, and Depp he was a kitten in love.

“There has been nothing in my 27 years that is comparable to the feeling I have with Winona“said in 1990.

Ryder shared the same feelings. “I had my first real relationship with Johnny (Depp)“, he told Cinema.com.

“A fiercely deep love that I don’t know if it will ever … First love is like that, right? I don’t know today. It was a really wild time back then.”

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder couldn’t take the pressure from Hollywood

Although we wish that Johnny depp and Winona ryder they would have stayed together forever (like Depp’s tattoo), that wasn’t the case.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Depp shared that the spotlight had a lot to do with their separation of Ryder.

“It is very difficult to have a personal life in this town. My relationship with WinonaIt was my mistake to be as open as we were, “he confessed to the middle.” But I thought that, if we were honest, it would destroy that monster of curiosity. Instead, he nurtured it, gave people license to feel a part of it. ”

Ryder also opened to Cinema.com about the breakup, sharing that it was a really difficult time in his life.

“I was very depressed after breaking my engagement with Johnny. It was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember I was only 19, “she admitted, before going public.” Breakups are hard for anyone, but it’s particularly hard when documenting and you see the photo of the person everywhere. Most people don’t have that added problem when they break up with someone, “the actress admitted.

Depp and Ryder They dated other people, and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had a very public separation from Amber heard.

At the same time, Ryder dated many other celebrities, such as Rob lowe and Christian slater, but in 2016, he confessed to Net-A-Porter (via PopSugar) which is a “serial monogamous”.