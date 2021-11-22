The conclusions of Formula 1 after the Qatar GP

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were untouchable at Losail. However, the team lost ground to Red Bull.

After fourteen races in the season, Formula 1 intensifies the fight between Verstappen and Hamilton; Red Bull and Mercedes. ESPN Digital

Alfa Romeo

A weekend without speed. Lost in the lower zone and unable to capitalize on other people’s mistakes. Hopefully, for the sake of competitiveness in F1, this team can give Bottas a car with which to fight in the middle of the pack. Victor Manuel Macín

AlphaTauri

The Red Bull affiliate team ended their chances for fifth place in the constructors’ championship. They arrived in Qatar tied with Alpine and are 25 points behind. Gasly was one of the big disappointments, starting second and finishing out of the points. Tsunoda was more of the same. Sebastian Aceves

Alpine

The French team lived a round weekend with the podium that they lived with Fernando Alonso, who returned to the awards ceremony after seven years and achieved third place, while Esteban Ocon had a good performance with fifth place and surpassing its direct competitors, Ferrari. They added 25 important points in the constructors’ championship. Ricardo Cariño

Aston martin

Eventually both cars finished in the points zone again, with a remarkable performance from Lance Stroll who finished ahead of the Ferraris and McLaren. Unfortunately, their difference with AlphaTauri with two races ahead is irrecoverable (35 points), if we consider that the most they have been able to score this year are 18 units, the good news is that Williams will not reach them either. Erick Cervantes Roon

Ferrari

Every weekend the scuderia consolidates its position of third force for 2022. The best thing is not only the evolution of the car, but the evolution of its drivers and especially that of Carlos Sainz Jr. That the Madrilenian put pressure on Charles Leclerc cannot mean anything else to raise the level of personal competitiveness and, therefore, of the organization. Victor Manuel Macín

Haas

Schumacher almost became the protagonist when he crossed the track when Fernando Alonso took the turn. Mazepin struggled all weekend with a car that he could barely test. 2022 is two races away; There is little left until this year’s nightmare ends. Victor Manuel Macín

Mclaren

Those from Woking had a bitter weekend, as Lando Norris started from fourth position after the penalties against Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, but they did not have the strategy or pace to finish on the podium or retain that place. In the end the young Englishman had to settle for ninth place, while Daniel Ricciardo started in fourteenth place and only advanced three places at the end of Sunday. The fight to be the best team of the rest got totally out of hand and they only observe Ferrari in the distance. Ricardo Cariño

Mercedes

The chances of hitting the table with a double podium to take off in the constructors’ championship vanished with the puncture of Valtteri Bottas on lap 48. The best, of course, was the triumph of Lewis Hamilton that brings him closer to the top of the drivers’ championship and ensures that the last two races of the season are extremely interesting. – Erick Cervantes Roon

Red bull

The energy drink was dedicated to minimizing errors in the face of the wide advantage that Mercedes presented during the weekend. Max Verstappen had no chance of attacking Hamilton after the penalty he received prior to the race. Checo Pérez presented an unacceptable qualification and his team failed in the second pit stop that deprived him of the podium. There is a lot of tension with two races to go and the team that makes the fewest mistakes will be able to win both World Cups. – Sebastian Aceves

Williams

Another great prize for the forgetfulness of the British. Two punctures in his two cars, culminated the long and complicated career of his drivers. George Russell can’t work miracles either, much less Nicholas Latifi. – Sebastian Aceves