Scandal! The case of Pedro Aquino, Club América and the Peruvian National Team, will reach FIFA

The directors of the Eagles of America go with everything. They will make a formal claim to FIFA for the conduct of the Peruvian National Team with Pedro Aquino.

On the Eagles of America they have it clear. Santiago Solariwill not be able to count on Pedro Aquino, one of the fundamental pieces of its staff in the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, due to the negligence of the authorities and the technical body of the Selection of Peru. Therefore, they will resort to FIFA to make a formal discharge.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

What are they looking for from the institution cream blue? According to ESPN Mexico, they will send you the corresponding documentation that was part of the process they followed in Coapa to protect the physical condition of the soccer player, with the specific intention that the governing body of soccer worldwide sanctions the Peruvian Soccer Federation.

It should be remembered that as a result of the call and, mainly, by the decision of Ricardo Gareca to use the footballer of the Eagles of America in the duel that the Inca cast played in front of Venezuela by South American Conmebol Qualifiers qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022, Pedro Aquino He resented his annoyance and will be absent from the Big party.

“After applying a series of studies to the player Pedro Aquino, the medical team confirmed a muscle injury in the left rectus femoris. The footballer’s recovery time will be according to evolution “, reported the official medical report, taking for granted the discharge for the Indiecito facing the League of the Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX.

America awaits a rival for the Liguilla

The Eagles of America wait for the latest results of the Repechage to find out who will be his rival in the quarterfinals of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. If Pumas beats Deportivo Toluca, will be the rival of Cream blue. If he loses, the opponent will leave the key they dispute Blue Cross and the Rayados of Monterrey.