Pumas to Liguilla and Lillini hush critics: ‘Take something for the ardor’

A month ago it seemed mission impossible, but this Sunday Pumas is a Liguilla team after winning in Toluca within the Repechage, so Andrés Lillini sent a message to his detractors, from fans to soccer people who claimed that their process had to end for a long time on the bench.

“My head is asked from the moment I grabbed the team, so I’m old, I don’t have social networks, I don’t have anything, I know there are many people who when you are on the floor take the opportunity to hit you and then right now they are probably taking something for the burning stomach, but my head is always here, “said Lillini.

And it is that Pumas managed to get into the Quarterfinals after defeating Toluca 2-1 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium (a result that could even be more bulky) and now they will face America seeking to advance to the Semifinals.

“I am the coach of a large team and when things are not going very well of course I am on that wheel (to get out). I always told the fans that we had one more player, sometimes they ask why Pumas is a great team without winning titles, this is why we come and be local, that’s why I think we owe a lot to them ”.

The coach added that the team is up to the task after having five victories in seven games: “And we don’t have to go crazy.”

Remember that with Lillini at the helm, Pumas reached the Final of the Apertura 2020 against León and that is why they will play the next edition of the Concacaf Champions League, although last semester it was a nightmare as it was among the last places.