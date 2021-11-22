One thing the richest men in the world have in common

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211121/una-cosa-que-have-en-comun-los-hombres-mas-ricos-del-mundo-1118481086.html

None of the tycoons who top the Forbes and Bloomberg rankings were born into a poor family. They all come from a privileged background: Tesla CEO Elon Musk was born into the family of successful South African engineer and real estate developer Errol Musk, who was already a millionaire before 30, and model and nutritionist Maye Musk. According to rumors circulating in the media, Errol owned an emerald mine during apartheid, although this information is unfounded. Musk himself refutes the information and stresses that no one helped him in his studies and that at one point he had a student debt of $ 100,000, despite coming from a wealthy family. As for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his maternal grandfather, Lawrence Gise, headed the headquarters of the US Atomic Energy Commission in Albuquerque. In 1986, Bezos graduated from the prestigious Princeton University, and in 1995, his parents, Jackie and Mike, invested almost $ 250,000 in his start-up, Amazon, something that at the time helped him take his first steps in the world of Microsoft’s father, philanthropist and investor Bill Gates, is the son of prominent attorney William Henry Gates II and the director of First Interstate bank, president of the charitable organization United Way of America and a member of the Board of Regents of the University of Washington, Mary Gates. Gates’ parents – who also had strong ties to another tech giant, IBM – undoubtedly played a significant role in Microsoft’s take-off. Warren Buffett is not only one of the most successful investors today, but also He is the son of Congressman, investor, and stockbroker Howard Homan Buffett. Warren bought his first stock when he was just 11 years old. And just 15 years later, it increased its capital to $ 140,000. To date, he is the sixth richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of 96 billion. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also does not come from a poor family. The son of a psychiatrist and a dentist, he studied at the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy private school and at Harvard University. In 2004, Zuckerberg asked his father for a $ 100,000 loan in exchange for two million Facebook bonuses. What an investment!

