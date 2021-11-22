Juan Carlos Osorio won the challenge of the classification the ‘Pibe’ Valderrama

Juan Carlos Osorio achieved qualification with América and won the bet against ‘Pibe’ Valderrama

Strikers writing November 21, 2021 22:00

Soccer and miracles go hand in hand, and at América de Cali they knew that a miracle could give them the ideal combination of results to qualify for the final home runs of the Colombian championship. Well, Juan Carlos Osorio’s team did not lose faith and obtained their classification by beating Deportivo Pereira.

Osorio’s team became the great surprise of the next phase of Colombian football after achieving an agonizing classification, their leaders were forceful and defeated Pereira 1-5. A result that few gave in favor of Osorio’s team.

One of them was the great ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, who in his usual YouTube program, never gave America as a candidate to qualify for the next phase of the competition. The historic player of the Colombian National Team assured that he “did not count” on such a reaction from the scarlet team at the end of the league.

Thus well the Cali team clung to the miracle and got its chance to continue fighting for the Colombian soccer title. “Now a new tournament begins,” as coach Osorio expressed himself when interviewed at the press conference after his miracle in the Pereira field.