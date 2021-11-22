International press criticizes Checo Pérez’s classification again, but highlights his performance at the Qatar GP

The Mexican driver received bad ratings from the media, but his great performance that took him to fourth place was not put aside.

Sergio perez, pilot of Red bull, received criticism from the international press due to the poor classification it had in the Qatar Grand Prix. However, the tapatío received good marks for the fact that he managed to finish in fourth place after starting in eleventh position.

“The stop rather than the strategy (prudent due to tire problems in the final) excludes him from the podium. But he compromised Saturday’s race, outside of Q3, ”Gazzetta dello Sport wrote on his ballots, scoring it 6.5.

Tha Race, another specialized medium, also gave a 6.5 rating to Czech Pérez, in large part due to the performance he had on Saturday at the Losail International Circuit.

Sergio Pérez received criticism from the international press for qualifying fourth in the Qatar GP. Getty Images

“He didn’t do qualifying well, but he recovered well in the race and it was unfortunate that he didn’t get third place.”

Crash, with a 7, highlighted the qualities that Czech Pérez showed during his participation in the Qatar Grand Prix. However, he considers that a stop in the pits took away his aspirations to achieve the podium.

“Pérez demonstrated his qualities as a pilot of F1 the day of the race with a strong fight for the field. An early pit stop ruined his chances of winning the podium, as time lost in traffic combined with that Red bull He changed it to a two-stop strategy, it gave him a lot of work. Pérez was a couple of seconds behind Alonso in third place at the end of the race, but it should have been another appearance on the grandstand for the Mexican. “

Motorbox was the one that gave the highest rating to Czech Pérez, with an 8.5. The Italian media highlighted that the pilot of Red bull he got back to qualifying on Saturday and ended up fighting for the podium with Fernando Alonso.

“From the eleventh position on the grid he does what Bottas does not do, that is his task, to pass one after another all the drivers in front of him. All this activity, however, forces him to return to the pits for a second stop, and then the comeback begins again until the fourth place that he maintains largely in the confinement for the constructors’ championship ”.