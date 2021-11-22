Goals and summary of Santos Femenil 0-2 Tigres Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021 | 11/21/2021

11:58 PM11 minutes ago

95 ‘

It’s over! Tigres defeats Santos on the last date of the regular phase.

11:53 PM16 minutes ago

89 ‘

Jiménez was trying to create danger, but Santiago steals the ball and then goes offside.

11:48 PM21 minutes ago

85 ‘

Santos double change. Anahí Renteria and Monserrat Pérez enter for Estela Gómez and Cinthya Peraza.

11:45 PM24 minutes ago

82 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres Femenil! Center of Ovalle and Stephany Mayor appears inside the area to send the ball to the back of the nets.

11:44 PM25 minutes ago

81 ‘

Nancy Quiñones was looking for a free throw tie, but Ofelia Solís and later the post denied her the tie.

10:39 PM29 minutes ago

76 ‘

Ovalle’s shot that passes near the Buenfil arch

10:35 PM33 minutes ago

72 ‘

Sánchez again sends center, but De León prevents greater danger from being generated with an accurate header

10:33 PM36 minutes ago

69 ‘

Sánchez’s center, but the local defense moves the ball away.

10:30 PM39 minutes ago

67 ‘

Change of Santos. Hurtado leaves by Mariela Jiménez

10:25 PM43 minutes ago

62 ‘

Change of Tigers. Cecilia Santiago cannot continue and Ofelia Solís takes her place.

10:21 PM an hour ago

58 ‘

It goes! Alexia Villanueva is expelled from the match after a strong clash with Santiago.

10:20 PM an hour ago

57 ‘

Change of Tigers. Jana Gutiérrez leaves for Blanca Solís

10:16 PM an hour ago

53 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres Femenil! Lizbeth Ovalle defines correctly and opens the scoring at TSM

10:07 PM an hour ago

Four. Five’

Start the plugin in the TSM.

9:50 PM an hour ago

45 + 2 ‘

The first half ends, Santos and Tigres tie at half time.

9:49 PM an hour ago

45 + 1 ‘

Goalie! Gómez’s center for Ramírez, but Santiago ends up preventing his bow from falling.

9:48 PM an hour ago

42 ‘

The ball is back and forth, both teams look for the rival goal, but the definition fails in the last line.

9:39 PM an hour ago

37 ‘

Head shot by Mayor, but the ball goes to the side

9:35 PM2 hours ago

33 ‘

Cinthya Peraza’s cannon shot that ends up crashing into Santiago’s crossbar.

9:33 PM2 hours ago

30 ‘

Close! Shot by Belén Cruz, but the ball goes outside the goal.

9:27 PM2 hours ago

24 ‘

Defensive cut by Santos, preventing Tigres from opening the scoring.

9:19 PM2 hours ago

17 ‘

Change of Santos. Daniela Delgado leaves for Andrea Hurtado

9:18 PM2 hours ago

14 ‘

Portress! Buenfil prevents Tigres from making the first match with great intervention.

9:16 PM2 hours ago

14 ‘

It goes! Daniela Delgado leaves the meeting on a stretcher and everything indicates that she will not be able to continue

9:11 PM2 hours ago

8 ‘

Estela Gómez put the Guerreras ahead, but the referee signals offside.

9:02 PM2 hours ago

0 ‘

The actions of the last duel of the regular phase begin.

9:00 PM2 hours ago

XI Tigres Women

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, J. Gutiérrez; L. Mercado, N. Rangel, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, B. Cruz, M. Sánchez; S. Major.

7:56 PM2 hours ago

XI Santos Women

N. Buenfil; L. de León, N. Quiñones, K. Estrada, M. Varela; B. López, E. Gómez, C. Peraza, D. Delgado, A. Ramírez; A. Villanueva.

7:48 PM2 hours ago

They make themselves present

Tigres Femenil, with Roberto Medina at the helm, are already at the meeting venue; they will seek to close the tournament without a single defeat.

7:46 PM2 hours ago

At home

Santos Femenil has already arrived at TSM, those from Torreón will seek to close the tournament with a victory.

7:42 PM2 hours ago

What a fact!

Lizbeth Ovalle comes to this meeting adding 30 Liga-Liguilla matches playing consecutively.

8:31 PM3 hours ago

What figures!

8:28 PM3 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Alexia Villanueva is the most dangerous player for those from Torreón; Tigres will have to pay special attention to this forward to seek to neutralize it.

7:24 PM3 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Stephany Mayor is the one who the Santos saga has to pay special attention to; the Tigres player, is one of the most lethal forwards, accumulates 12 goals.

8:17 PM3 hours ago

To improve

Those of Torreón arrive adding 37 goals in their favor and 24 against, in addition; to win this game, they could climb positions for the Liguilla.

8:12 PM3 hours ago

What numbers!

Tigres comes to this game adding 50 goals in favor and only seven against, numbers in favor that they will seek to increase to end the game in a great way.

7:07 PM3 hours ago

Good evening!

Welcome to the coverage of the meeting between Santos Femenil and Tigres Femenil, this match corresponds to the last day of Apertura 2021 and will be played at TSM. Soon we will share all the relevant information about the match as well as the confirmed lineups.

8:02 PM3 hours ago

7:52 PM3 hours ago

7:47 PM3 hours ago

7:42 PM3 hours ago

To keep adding

7:37 PM4 hours ago

For a better position

7:32 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the TSM Stadium

The Santos Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at the TSM Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The capacity of the building is 30,000 people.

7:27 PM4 hours ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match, corresponding to Day 17 of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil. The meeting will take place at the TSM Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.

.

