Goals and summary of Santos Femenil 0-2 Tigres Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021 | 11/21/2021

It’s over! Tigres defeats Santos on the last date of the regular phase.

Jiménez was trying to create danger, but Santiago steals the ball and then goes offside.

Santos double change. Anahí Renteria and Monserrat Pérez enter for Estela Gómez and Cinthya Peraza.

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres Femenil! Center of Ovalle and Stephany Mayor appears inside the area to send the ball to the back of the nets.

Nancy Quiñones was looking for a free throw tie, but Ofelia Solís and later the post denied her the tie.

Ovalle’s shot that passes near the Buenfil arch

Sánchez again sends center, but De León prevents greater danger from being generated with an accurate header

Sánchez’s center, but the local defense moves the ball away.

Change of Santos. Hurtado leaves by Mariela Jiménez

Change of Tigers. Cecilia Santiago cannot continue and Ofelia Solís takes her place.

It goes! Alexia Villanueva is expelled from the match after a strong clash with Santiago.

Change of Tigers. Jana Gutiérrez leaves for Blanca Solís

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres Femenil! Lizbeth Ovalle defines correctly and opens the scoring at TSM

Start the plugin in the TSM.

The first half ends, Santos and Tigres tie at half time.

Goalie! Gómez’s center for Ramírez, but Santiago ends up preventing his bow from falling.

The ball is back and forth, both teams look for the rival goal, but the definition fails in the last line.

Head shot by Mayor, but the ball goes to the side

Cinthya Peraza’s cannon shot that ends up crashing into Santiago’s crossbar.

Close! Shot by Belén Cruz, but the ball goes outside the goal.

Defensive cut by Santos, preventing Tigres from opening the scoring.

Change of Santos. Daniela Delgado leaves for Andrea Hurtado

Portress! Buenfil prevents Tigres from making the first match with great intervention.

It goes! Daniela Delgado leaves the meeting on a stretcher and everything indicates that she will not be able to continue

Estela Gómez put the Guerreras ahead, but the referee signals offside.

The actions of the last duel of the regular phase begin.

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, J. Gutiérrez; L. Mercado, N. Rangel, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, B. Cruz, M. Sánchez; S. Major.

N. Buenfil; L. de León, N. Quiñones, K. Estrada, M. Varela; B. López, E. Gómez, C. Peraza, D. Delgado, A. Ramírez; A. Villanueva.

Tigres Femenil, with Roberto Medina at the helm, are already at the meeting venue; they will seek to close the tournament without a single defeat.

Santos Femenil has already arrived at TSM, those from Torreón will seek to close the tournament with a victory.

Lizbeth Ovalle comes to this meeting adding 30 Liga-Liguilla matches playing consecutively.

Alexia Villanueva is the most dangerous player for those from Torreón; Tigres will have to pay special attention to this forward to seek to neutralize it.

Stephany Mayor is the one who the Santos saga has to pay special attention to; the Tigres player, is one of the most lethal forwards, accumulates 12 goals.

Those of Torreón arrive adding 37 goals in their favor and 24 against, in addition; to win this game, they could climb positions for the Liguilla.

Tigres comes to this game adding 50 goals in favor and only seven against, numbers in favor that they will seek to increase to end the game in a great way.

The Santos Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at the TSM Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The capacity of the building is 30,000 people.