Goals and summary of Cruz Azul 1-4 Monterrey in Liga MX 2021 | 11/21/2021

The game ends. Cruz Azul falls to Rayados and is eliminated from Grita México 2020

Change of Stripes. Joel Campbell enters, Maximiliano Meza leaves

GOOOL. Vincent Janssen seems to settle the score and heads off between the celestial centrals after Aguirre’s service, and thus beat Corona

Out of place! Angulo puts it in the fork of the Rayado arc but the refereeing body cancels the goal due to an advanced position

Orbelín tries to finish a dangerous play of half scissors but the ball goes over the crossbar

Warning for Héctor Moreno for sweep to the back of Angulo

Change of Cruz Azul. Santiago Giménez and Julio Domínguez leave. Enter Luis Romo and Bryan Angulo

Doublet! Rogelio Funes Mori steals the ball behind Domínguez’s back after a cross from Aguirre and gets the 1-3

Yellow card for Yoshimar Yotún

Great defensive coverage from Erick Aguirre who arrives to cut off Jonathan Rodríguez’s action in the last line

The match is resumed. Cruz Azul and Monterrey will play the last 45 minutes of the match

The first half ends. Rayados wins it 1-2. Jesús Corona and Sebastian Vegas are made of words and both end up with preventive cardboard

Juan Escobar holds Rogelio Funes Mori by the neck in a play in the area, however, after going to the VAR, the whistler decides that it is not a penalty

Free kick for The Machine. Rivero is outlined and with a cannon shot from the right forces Andrada to send her to a cross-handed corner

Double modification for Cruz Azul. José Joaquín Martínez and Rafael Baca leave, Roberto Alvarado and Jonathan Rodríguez enter

Warning card for Alfonso González for foul on Ignacio Rivero

It is lost! ‘Pol’ Fernández wastes the tie in a great play where Andrada shrinks and ends the danger

Juan Escobar tries to react and serves a diagonal at grass level that cannot be connected by his teammates

GOOOOL! Maximiliano Meza takes advantage of a series of neglects in the cement behind and increases the difference in the scoreboard

Santiago Giménez is encouraged by the shot when he sees that the goalkeeper Andrada was a little ahead of his goal but the goalkeeper throws himself and deflects with a slap

GOOOOL! Rogelio Funes Mori charges from eleven steps and makes the match 0-1 and reaches 5 goals in the tournament.

After reviewing the VAR, Fernando Guerrero scores a penalty in favor of Rayados due to contact with a hand from Julio Domínguez

Guillermo Fernández cuts an advance of Alfonso González who was approaching on the left wing

Actions begin on the Azteca Stadium field

Do not take off, in a few moments we will bring you the minute by minute between Cruz Azul and Monterrey for the last ticket to the Liguilla.

Edson Gutiérrez, Joel Campbell, Vincent Janssen, Duván Vergara, Axel Grijalva, Alfonso Alvarado, Luis Cárdenas, Gustavo Sánchez, Daniel Parra, Jaziel Martínez.

Sebastián Jurado, Jaiber Jiménez, Luis Romo, Adrián Aldrete, Rómulo Otero, Alexis Gutiérrez, Roberto Alvarado, Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez.

1 Esteban Andrada

15 Hector Moreno

14 Erick Aguirre

20 Sebastian Vegas

17 Jesus Gallardo

16 Celso Ortíz

05 Matías Kranevitter

21 Alfonso González

29 Carlos Rodriguez

11 Maximiliano Meza

07 Rogelio Funes Mori



1 Jesus Crown

4 July Domínguez

5 Alexis Pena

12 Joaquin Martinez

15 Ignacio Rivero

19 Yoshimar Yotún

22 Rafael Baca

24 Juan Escobar

28 Guillermo Fernandez

29 Santiago Gimenez

31 Orbelín Pineda

Statistics indicate that although these squads always generate a lot of expectation, goals do not fall easily. Eight of the last 10 meetings between these two teams in all competitions have ended with less than 2.5 goals in total.

Rayados will present two sensitive casualties in his rear for tonight, César Montes has not recovered from the micro-tear suffered on the last day, while Stefan Medina continues to recover from a tear suffered on date 16

Orbelín Pineda ends his contract with the cement producers in winter, so the duel against Rayados could be his last match with La Maquina if he does not pass the playoffs.

Orbelín already has an agreement with Celta de Vigo in Spain. Faced with the question of whether this match will be the last wearing the light blue shirt, the footballer declared: “I don’t know if it’s this (last match) or later, I can’t tell you, but I’ll try to do my best to help to my colleagues and try to leave a good image ”.

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups with Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.