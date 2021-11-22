Goals and summary of Cruz Azul 1-4 Monterrey in Liga MX 2021 | 11/21/2021

ABSTRACT
90 ‘
The game ends. Cruz Azul falls to Rayados and is eliminated from Grita México 2020
88 ‘
Change of Stripes. Joel Campbell enters, Maximiliano Meza leaves
85 ‘
GOOOL. Vincent Janssen seems to settle the score and heads off between the celestial centrals after Aguirre’s service, and thus beat Corona
81 ‘
Out of place! Angulo puts it in the fork of the Rayado arc but the refereeing body cancels the goal due to an advanced position
74 ‘
Orbelín tries to finish a dangerous play of half scissors but the ball goes over the crossbar
70 ‘
Warning for Héctor Moreno for sweep to the back of Angulo
65 ‘
Change of Cruz Azul. Santiago Giménez and Julio Domínguez leave. Enter Luis Romo and Bryan Angulo
58 ‘
Doublet! Rogelio Funes Mori steals the ball behind Domínguez’s back after a cross from Aguirre and gets the 1-3
49 ‘
Yellow card for Yoshimar Yotún
47 ‘
Great defensive coverage from Erick Aguirre who arrives to cut off Jonathan Rodríguez’s action in the last line
Four. Five’
The match is resumed. Cruz Azul and Monterrey will play the last 45 minutes of the match
Four. Five’
The first half ends. Rayados wins it 1-2. Jesús Corona and Sebastian Vegas are made of words and both end up with preventive cardboard
Four. Five’
Juan Escobar holds Rogelio Funes Mori by the neck in a play in the area, however, after going to the VAR, the whistler decides that it is not a penalty
42 ‘
Free kick for The Machine. Rivero is outlined and with a cannon shot from the right forces Andrada to send her to a cross-handed corner
38 ‘
Double modification for Cruz Azul. José Joaquín Martínez and Rafael Baca leave, Roberto Alvarado and Jonathan Rodríguez enter
33 ‘
Warning card for Alfonso González for foul on Ignacio Rivero
32 ‘
It is lost! ‘Pol’ Fernández wastes the tie in a great play where Andrada shrinks and ends the danger
28 ‘
Juan Escobar tries to react and serves a diagonal at grass level that cannot be connected by his teammates
25 ‘
GOOOOL! Maximiliano Meza takes advantage of a series of neglects in the cement behind and increases the difference in the scoreboard
twenty’
Santiago Giménez is encouraged by the shot when he sees that the goalkeeper Andrada was a little ahead of his goal but the goalkeeper throws himself and deflects with a slap
10 ‘
GOOOOL! Rogelio Funes Mori charges from eleven steps and makes the match 0-1 and reaches 5 goals in the tournament.
9 ‘
After reviewing the VAR, Fernando Guerrero scores a penalty in favor of Rayados due to contact with a hand from Julio Domínguez
3′
Guillermo Fernández cuts an advance of Alfonso González who was approaching on the left wing
Opening whistle
Actions begin on the Azteca Stadium field
All ready!
Do not take off, in a few moments we will bring you the minute by minute between Cruz Azul and Monterrey for the last ticket to the Liguilla.
Substitutes for Monterrey
Edson Gutiérrez, Joel Campbell, Vincent Janssen, Duván Vergara, Axel Grijalva, Alfonso Alvarado, Luis Cárdenas, Gustavo Sánchez, Daniel Parra, Jaziel Martínez.
Substitutes for Cruz Azul
Sebastián Jurado, Jaiber Jiménez, Luis Romo, Adrián Aldrete, Rómulo Otero, Alexis Gutiérrez, Roberto Alvarado, Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez.
Monterrey Initial XI
1 Esteban Andrada
15 Hector Moreno
14 Erick Aguirre
20 Sebastian Vegas
17 Jesus Gallardo
16 Celso Ortíz
05 Matías Kranevitter
21 Alfonso González
29 Carlos Rodriguez
11 Maximiliano Meza
07 Rogelio Funes Mori
Initial XI of Cruz Azul
1 Jesus Crown
4 July Domínguez
5 Alexis Pena
12 Joaquin Martinez
15 Ignacio Rivero
19 Yoshimar Yotún
22 Rafael Baca
24 Juan Escobar
28 Guillermo Fernandez
29 Santiago Gimenez
31 Orbelín Pineda
To look for goals
Statistics indicate that although these squads always generate a lot of expectation, goals do not fall easily. Eight of the last 10 meetings between these two teams in all competitions have ended with less than 2.5 goals in total.
To the court!
The blue arrived
Low for Scratched
Rayados will present two sensitive casualties in his rear for tonight, César Montes has not recovered from the micro-tear suffered on the last day, while Stefan Medina continues to recover from a tear suffered on date 16
Orbelín’s last game?
Orbelín Pineda ends his contract with the cement producers in winter, so the duel against Rayados could be his last match with La Maquina if he does not pass the playoffs.
Orbelín already has an agreement with Celta de Vigo in Spain. Faced with the question of whether this match will be the last wearing the light blue shirt, the footballer declared: “I don’t know if it’s this (last match) or later, I can’t tell you, but I’ll try to do my best to help to my colleagues and try to leave a good image ”.
Duel on the bench
Do not take off from here to follow Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups with Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey online and live
Last matches
The last 5 matches between the two teams have been divided into three in Liga MX, and two during their participation in the CONCACAF Champions League. Monterrey has an advantage with three victories: two in the league and one in the CCL, they have tied once and Cruz Azul has only a hoza of a victory, so the historical statistics are declining to favor Monterrey. The game will be played at the Azteca Stadium, that is, under the blue venue.
Rogelio Funes Mori
Jonathan Rodriguez
Blue Cross
Repechage
Good evening, VAVEL readers!
.