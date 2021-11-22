Fight fight! LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart came to blows

AFP

They caught each other with blows! Lebron James, star player for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons center, they staged a strong fight this Sunday during the meeting of both teams at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Nine minutes from the end of the third quarter, James and Stewart fought for position on a free throw when the Pistons player moved with his arm to ‘King James’ and he reacted by releasing him a slap in the face.

The blow unleashed the fury of the young pivot of the Pistons, 2.03 m tall and 113 kg, who He faced James and had to be held by his coaches and members of security from Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

When they released him, far from calming down, Stewart ran out of control again to where the Lakers players were, throwing one of the trainers to the ground. Bleeding profusely from the right eye, the 20-year-old pivot I was being escorted to the locker room when again he got away again and ran all over the track dodging his teammates and coaches who tried to stop him.

With Stewart off the track the referees reviewed the play and ordered the expulsion of Stewart and James, of the meeting that ended in favor of the Lakers (121-116). Both teams will meet again next Sunday, November 28.

The second expulsion in his career

In his 18 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James had only been sent off once, for protesting the umpires, in 2017 when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and he played against the Miami Heat, his former team at the time.