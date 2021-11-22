COVID: Doctors share stories of work during a pandemic in the National Congress of Internal Medicine

Leon, Guanajuato.- Despite the fact that internists described work in hospitalization areas as intense and risky COVID, stated that saving the lives of many seriously ill patients left them with great personal and professional satisfaction.

Such is the case of the doctor Juan Carlos Anda Garay, Head of the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital de Especialidades del Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI, who together with his work team managed to save four seriously pregnant women infected with COVID.

“Without a doubt there is a lot of satisfaction, in the hospital we had a mortality of 20%, and we were a receiving unit for pregnant patients with coronavirus. We got to have four very serious cases in advanced pregnancies “, he shared.

“It is not a gynecology hospital and it was possible to have the babies with the support of gynecologists and neonatologists that we send in from other units, the mothers were discharged with their babies, but there are many more success stories”, the doctor spoke Juan Carlos.

He recalled that although he was working in an administrative position, in the first wave of the pandemic of COVID and part of the second left the desk to fully enter the care of the hospitalized seven days a week.

“It has been a very intense experience because it is not easy for 10 seriously ill patients to die on duty, it is not easy to momentarily give 10 bad news, it is not easy to see that a patient is isolated and wants to see his family and cannot .

“It is not easy to see colleagues who are tired and tolerate protective equipment that makes you sweat, blur and lose sensitivity or even feel like going to the bathroom and not being able to leave the isolation area”he confessed.

Go garay added that in all hospitals the second wave of the pandemic of COVID it caused an explosion and a great demand for labor. In internal medicine of the Hospital of Specialties of the National Medical Center Siglo XXI 180 beds were occupied, of these up to 60 with fan.

Finally, he considered that in Mexico The internist has been the axis and the backbone of the medical care of the COVID.

“We are the specialists who have the greatest capacity to combine medical and pathophysiological knowledge to provide more comprehensive care for patients from mild to severe symptoms”, express.

Fighting COVID: a tiring but satisfying job

Raúl Carrillo Esper, internist and intensivist at the National Institute of Rehabilitation in Mexico City, acknowledged that caring for a hospitalized person for coronavirus is very exhausting due to the responsibility it implies because it is a changing disease and that quickly leads the patient to deterioration.

“It is a great responsibility, but also a satisfaction to see that the patient comes forward after he was seriously ill because there were patients who were hospitalized for one or two months and this is thanks to a team of doctors and health personnel and even the family.

“Having been able to take many patients forward leaves both personal and professional satisfaction and is worth the effort and risk, because despite the fact that one uses all the personal protective equipment, the risk of infection is high because we are exposed to despite of the vaccine “, he expressed.

He shared that he has treated a considerable number of patients COVID at home, the hospital and in intensive care.

“The responsibilities are to take care of the patient, reassure the family, but also take care of the staff and take care of oneself”, he mentioned.

Both physicians participated in the XLIV National Congress of Internal Medicine, which took place in the Poliforum Leon.

