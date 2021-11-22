Andrés Lillini shows his chest for the pass to the quarterfinals

Cougars added another great soccer exhibition tonight against him Toluca. The university students came from winning Blue Cross In the last date and today they have endorsed the good moment of the game by beating the Red Devils 1-2 in the repechage match and sealing their pass to the quarterfinals of the Opening 2021 of the MX League.

Leonel López and Juan Dinenno were the authors of the goals on a magical night in which a Andres Lillini like few times. The Argentine coach lived on the field with a lot of adrenaline in a tense game and with many emotions in which his team forgave on more than one occasion and ended up on edge.

“The determination of this team is incredible and until date 11 we could not find the goals. To get out of that situation, these players made it possible. They brought me here and I told them not to let me go on vacation. They are convinced and it is not easy to make them run, but they understand me, they understand it and if we do not do it with one more effort, it will not be enough ”, commented in the press room.

With today’s pass, Pumas will face him in the quarterfinals America to reissue a new edition of the Capital Classic. For the Argentine coach, the Americanistas are a very careful rival, and he took the opportunity to praise him and herald a great match at the Fiesta Grande.

“Against America you cannot be deconcentrated because the quality of your footballers defines a result for you.. Now the best team of the tournament is coming and it is a team close to home and the fans consider it a beautiful soccer game and we must be better than we were tonight to be able to pass “, he assured.