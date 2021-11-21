Worlds 2022 will be in Mexico, USA and Canada

Editorial: Esports / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Riot Games has accidentally leaked the 4 cities that will host Worlds 2022. We are talking about New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Mexico City.

The company released this information through a YouTube video that was made private a few minutes after it was published. The clip lasted long enough for fans to discover which countries will host the World Cup. League of Legends.

Although the video is no longer available, there are screenshots from the official LoL Esports page confirming the following information: The entire event will be played in North America, from the group stage to the final. For the first time since 2016 we will see Worlds back on our continent. This will also be the first international LoL event to be held in Mexico in several years.

Riot Games described its plans for Worlds 2022 as “a robust continental tour” that marks the return of the World Cup to North America after 6 years. It will also be the first World Cup in 2 years to be played in various cities.

Worlds 2020 was played only in Shanghai. In 2021, the idea was to spread to Shanghai, Qingdao, Wuhan, Chengdu and Shenzhen, but the pandemic killed those plans. At the last minute, the biggest esports event of the year had to move once again, and all the competition was in Reykjavík, Iceland.

It has not yet been confirmed if Worlds 2022 will have a live audience or not. Riot is likely to share more information after officially announcing the World Cup cities, and as security measures around the COVID-19 pandemic evolve.

For now, fans can enjoy this preview of the upcoming World Championship.

