Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero would announce his retirement due to health problems

The Argentine forward Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero I’d have to quit football professional as a consequence of heart condition that they detected him.

The news began after the publication made by Gerard romero where he explained that, “Kun Agüero is retiring. Heart problems force him to leave football active. Next week a press conference is scheduled to announce his withdrawal. “

In the transmission of his Twich channel, the Catalan explained that “After evaluating the situations and what the doctors communicated to him, he decided to leave football, He has decided and next week he will announce it“.

Kun Agüero retires. Heart problems force him to leave football active. Next week a press conference is scheduled to announce his withdrawal. We are counting it in https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #barça #fcblive #Kun Aguero – Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 20, 2021

Some rumors had already arisen, the same ones to which the Barcelona player responded on his Twitter account, where he noted that “I am following the doctor’s instructions of the club, doing tests and treatment and see my evolution within 90 days, “he wrote on November 12.

Everything arose after the chest discomfort that Agüero suffered during the Blaugranas’ game against Alavés, in that meeting the Argentine left the field at 41 minutes.

–

On that occasion, Barcelona specified that Sergio presented chest discomfort and was transferred to the hospital, days later it was reported that I’d be out of the club for three months to fulfill the recovery process.