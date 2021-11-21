Profeco alerts for failure in Nissan, Volkswagen and Subaru cars

If you own a vehicle Audi or Cabrio from models 1997 to 1999, you should know that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and Volkswagen of Mexico they launched an alert due to a possible air bag failure of these cars.

For this reason, they invited the owners of 2,863 Audi vehicles, of which 1,800 Audi A4 units from 1997 to 1999; 610 units of the Audi A6 1998 and 1999; 72 Audi A8 vehicles 1998 and 1999; and 373 cars from the 1999 Audi S4 and TT, as well as eight from the 1998 Volkswagen Cabrio, to be reviewed.

“In the event of an accident, the airbag (airbag) manufactured by the supplier Takata and located on the driver’s side, may not provide adequate protection to the vehicle occupant, due to the fact that it could be activated with a delay or in its case the generator gas does not charge it with enough air, “said Profeco.

The Volkswagen company promised to check the cars and, if necessary, replace the gas generator, all free of charge. “So far there have been no reports of damage or incidents in vehicles sold in Mexico. The service will be at no cost to consumers and a period of 12 months is estimated to complete it,” said the company.

In case you have any questions, you can contact the automaker directly at 800 849 2383 or send an email to mail@audi.com.mx.

Subaru faults

Similarly, Subaru and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) also issued an alert because 2 thousand 197 units of Impreza and Forester models 2015 to 2019, may have a failure in the engine oil valve and in the second the brake hose can swell.

In this way, they asked the owners of these vehicles to take Subaru’s dealership for review and if necessary, the parts will be replaced free of charge.

Regarding the 613 units of the Impreza models 2017 to 2019 and in the XV 2017 to 2019, there may be “a malfunction in the PCV valve, which is an engine oil flow control device; with use it can fracture and allow the oil to enter the combustion chamber, which could lead to an excessive release of smoke, with the possibility of experiencing a loss of motive power ”.

In the case of the Impreza and XV, 2017-2019 and 2016-2019 models, they may have a “swelling in some of the brake hoses, due to the fact that they have a caulking area that may have an insufficient seal, causing the fluid to brake can be squeezed between the inner and outer layer of the hose, although there would be no rupture ”.

On the other hand, 962 Forester vehicles models 2015 to 2017 may have a malfunction of the harness and not detect the passenger so the air bag can be deactivated, so it is requested to take them for review.

In these cases, the owners can call 800 070 1010 or send an email to customer service@subarumx.com. Likewise, with your vehicle identification number, on the page http://www.subaru.com.mx/servicio.html you can check if your vehicle is applicable to a service bulletin.

Nissan failures

Finally, Profeco announced that around 3 thousand 79 Xtrail Hybrid vehicles from 2018 to 2021 can have a fault in the engine harness, and eventually cause a short circuit that burns one of the fuses and stops the engine while driving.

Although there is still no report of an incident in Mexico related to this defect, owners must take their vehicle for review to have it repaired at no cost.

“The call is due to the fact that the engine harness may come into contact with the electronic control module bracket. Due to wire routing interference, the engine harness may be damaged. Over time, the damage may cause a short circuit causing a fuse to blow.

“If this happens, the transmission of power to the combustion engine and the electric motor can be disabled. Without power transmission, you can experience an engine stall while driving. ”

