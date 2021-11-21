Max Verstappen surrenders to Lewis Hamilton: I don’t expect miracles

Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), World Cup leader Formula 1, who will start second this Sunday -behind the English Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) -who second him in the championship, at 14 points- in the debutant Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate of the contest, declared at the Losail circuit that he “does not” expect “miracles”, but that they are “on a new track and a lot can happen”.

“So far we have had a weekend with ups and downs, because I finished qualifying very happy, but I wasn’t fast enough “, commented ‘Mad Max’, 24, 19 times victorious in F1, of them nine this season.

“I thought I had completed a pretty decent lap, but then i found out the difference and I was a bit surprised (Hamilton beat him by more than four tenths). The truth is that it was really difficult to match them “, commented the young Dutch star in reference to the Mercedes of the seven-time English world champion.

“In a way, I’m happy to be second, but the disadvantage compared to Lewis (Hamilton) it’s very big, “he said.

“Qualifying has been more difficult for us in the last few races so we definitely need to take a look at this,” Verstappen commented this Saturday at Losail.

“I don’t expect miracles tomorrow, but we are on a new track and a lot can happen. And we never give up, “warned ‘Mad Max’.

“It is a very fast circuit, so it will be difficult. continue. It will also depend on the tires we are on and the ones our rivals have. I will focus on trying to do my best, as I always do, “said Verstappen after finishing second in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

