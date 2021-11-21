Match summary Elche vs Betis (0-3) | fans claim for Lainez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 21.11.2021 13:44:32





Real Betis he had no problem to beat this Sunday Elche, a game that they had dominated and defined from minute 27, going 3-0, a score that was the final one.

And although they were already up and by far so early in the game, the coach Manuel Pellegrini He did not give the Mexican minutes Diego Lainez, so in social networks the claims to the club and the helmsman were immediately unleashed.

“Unfortunately, Diego has had a difficult season. The injury lasted a long time and he is taking his best form. I hope he reaches the level of the previous season because he is always an important player for us,” Pellegrini had said a few days ago.

However, Betis was already up 3-0 at minute 27, after goals from Juanmi Jiménez at 12 ‘, William José at 24’ by penalty and Nabil Fekir at 27 ‘It was not enough to give Lainez a game.

Not even because there are five changes that you can make, who you did enter went to Andrew Saved at minute 69 ‘.

Lainez now league four games of The league without receiving a minute; and he has barely 20 minutes in Betis last six games in the local tournament.

Thus, the desperate fans are already asking Betis to let Lainez leave the team, since there they do not give him a future.

How little Pellegrini has with Lainez. Not even winning 3-0 from 27 ‘and even making 5 changes gives him the opportunity – Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) November 21, 2021

The game that I liked the safest and most Rui Silva, great game. Good Paul and Rober. The Bellerin thing unnecessary but I wouldn’t think they were going to expel him either, let’s not crucify him. +3, good game in general of all. But, fuck lainez !!! Go for the Ferencvarosi. – Diego (@Diegolarom) November 21, 2021

Let Tello play ahead of Lainez … is an outrage

Tello is the player who should have been away from Betis for months because his level is PENOUS, INFIMOUS AND DELEZABLE @RealBetis @Ing_Pellegrini – Jesús Fernández (@jesus_fp_) November 21, 2021