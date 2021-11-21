Klopp and Arteta starred in discussion at Liverpool vs Arsenal

The Liverpool beat and beat the team 4-0 Arsenal in the match corresponding to Matchday 12 of the Premier League, disputed in the Stadium by Anfield; However, the prominence of the night was taken away Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta, when they got into a collision.

The events occurred in minute 32, when Sadio mané collided with Takehiro tomiyasu on the pitch, the referee noted a fault in favor of the Gunners, situation that bothered Klopp, who claimed the whistling room, an action that unleashed the fury of Arteta. The displeasure and claims of the Arsenal manager led to a heated discussion with the German coach on the edge of the technical area of ​​the Liverpool.

Jurgen and Mikel they had to be separated by their respective coaching teammates and thus prevent the situation from happening to more. The room referee he had to intervene to culminate the lawsuit that had been generated; returning Arteta to his technical zone, while at the same time, the central whistler admonished both strategists.

After the end of the meeting, both sought to shake hands with each other and the Spanish showed a distant resemblance to the German, which could be understood due to the high score in favor of the German. Liverpool (4-0).

The Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, was the cause of why the Arsenal did not get an even bigger win of Anfield, although he could do little to avoid the many Sadio mané, Diogo Jota and Mohamed salah and Takumi minamino who decided the game.

