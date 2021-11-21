“It was a joke penalty”

The Espanyol forward acknowledged that perhaps they forgave Barcelona in Xavi’s debut on the Blaugrana bench

The forward of the Espanyol Raúl de Tomas valued this Saturday after the defeat against Barcelona at the Camp Nou 1-0 that the penalty that allowed Memphis to score the Barça winning goal was “a joke”.

Raúl de Tomás was close to drawing Barcelona vs Espanyol. EPA

“From the field the penalty seems like a joke to me. It may be that he will sweep you, but first he touches the ball. I do not see any intention of taking a penalty and without seeing the repetition it does not seem like a penalty, “explained the forward of the Spanish on the grass.





The attacker acknowledged that “maybe” they pardoned the Barcelona after scoring several clear occasions, especially in the second half.

“The fair thing would have been a draw. I am proud of the team because we played a great game.

We have defended and attacked together, but we have to take advantage of the opportunities ”, concluded the striker.

For his part, the midfielder of Barcelona Sergio Busquets affirmed that “if the referee has decided to whistle and the VAR will also be for something”, referring to the penalty that allowed Memphis to score the winning goal.

“It seems like the defender touches the ball a bit but when he goes to the ground he also touches Memphis. If the referee has decided to whistle and the VAR it will also have been for something ”, declared the captain of the Barcelona on the pitch of the Camp Nou.

Busquets acknowledged that this victory is important for the team on a mental level, since Barcelona needed “this victory so that the team continues to grow and have confidence, that little by little we will be better with the new philosophy of the new coach.”