How to Identify High Blood Cholesterol Levels Without Testing
How to Identify High Blood Cholesterol Levels Without Testing
High levels of cholesterol in the blood can cause obstructions in the blood vessels and if the symptoms emitted by the body are not recognized in time
2021-11-20T11: 01 + 0000
2021-11-20T11: 01 + 0000
2021-11-20T11: 01 + 0000
The symptoms that the body emits to warn of high blood cholesterol levels can be identified by pain or tingling in the fingers of the extremities, as Dr. Rahul Agrawal pointed out to the tabloid Express in time to explain that in those parts of the body cholesterol buildup causes blood vessel blockage and causes discomfort that can later lead to a heart attack or stroke. Dr. Kevin Martinez added that elevated blood cholesterol levels can manifest as fatty growths under the skin, known as xanthomas. They vary in size and can be as small as a pinhead or as large as a grape.These bumps can be painless, can be tender to the touch, and can also feel itchy. Its growth usually appears on the knees, elbows, buttocks, but can also appear in other areas of the body, although the diagnosis of these may require a skin biopsy.The most infallible way to detect high levels of cholesterol in the blood, is the performance of a blood lipid test. To reduce cholesterol levels, the British health authorities recommend following a healthy and balanced diet and exercising regularly.
High levels of cholesterol in the blood can cause blockages in the blood vessels and if the symptoms emitted by the body are not recognized in time to warn it, this can cause a heart attack or a stroke, depending on where the blockage occurs.
The symptoms that the body emits to alert of high blood cholesterol levels can be identified by pain or tingling in the fingers of the extremities.
So he pointed Dr. Rahul Agrawal to the tabloid Express in time to explain that in those parts of the body the accumulation of cholesterol causes the obstruction of blood vessels and generates discomfort that later can lead to a heart attack or stroke.
“Disruptions in blood flow to certain parts of the body cause a tingling sensation in the hands and legs. High levels of cholesterol in the blood cause the blood flow to thicken and affect the normal flow of blood in the nerves and cause tingling. “explained the doctor.
Dr. Kevin Martínez added that high blood cholesterol levels can manifest in the form of fatty growths under the skin, known as xanthomas. Its size varies and can be as small as a pinhead or as large as a grape.
“They often look like a flat bump under the skin and sometimes appear yellow or orange in color,” Martinez described.
These bumps can be painless, they can be tender to the touch, and they can also feel itchy. Its growth usually appears on the knees, elbows, buttocks, but can also appear in other areas of the body, although the diagnosis of these may require a skin biopsy.
The most foolproof way to detect high blood cholesterol levels is to perform a blood lipid test.
To reduce cholesterol levels, the British health authorities recommend following a healthy and balanced diet and exercising regularly.