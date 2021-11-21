Hello, Rueda? The new champion of the South American that requests Selection

A recent champion of the South American Cup asks Reinaldo Rueda for a chance in the national team

Strikers writing November 20, 2021 · 21:34 hs

This Saturday Athletico Paranaense won the Copa Sudamericana, defeating Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 after a great goal from midfielder Nikão. A triumph that had a Colombian accent throughout the tournament and until the achievement of the trophy.

It is the defender Nicolás Hernández who started in the coach Alberto Valentim’s scheme, playing 75 minutes of commitment. The Colombian surrendered in the defense of the champion and thus obtained his first international title at 23 years of age.

Hernández, with a past in Atlético Nacional and Independiente de Santa Fe, is a defender with projection who in his previous teams did not have more regularity in number of minutes. However, since his arrival at Paranaense in August, his performances have grown until he is taken into account today for the continental final.

Hernández will also have to face Atlético Mineiro with Paranaense for the final of the Brazil Cup, having the opportunity to lift a new title with the Brazilian team. It remains to be expected if, given the different losses that Reinaldo Rueda has had in defense, the brand new South American champion has space within the Colombian National Team.