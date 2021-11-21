Cristiano Ronaldo’s chosen one to replace Solskjaer

As reported by the prestigious English media Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo has communicated to the board of the Manchester United that the right coach to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the short term it is Luis Enrique Martinez, current national coach of Spain.

The Portuguese star, who arrived in the summer from Juventus in Turin, considers that the Spanish is the perfect coach to start a winning project at Old Trafford, taking into account that he is one of the few coaches who are at the level of Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp , Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte. He is the leader who needs a locker room with many stars and who needs a genius of the board to be at the level of his rivals to win the Premier League.

The one chosen by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Sky Sports report confirms that Manchester United is expected to consider Luis Enrique Martínez as a possible replacement for Solskjaer and that the former FC Barcelona coach will be interested in talking with the club’s leaders thinking of a new opportunity on a top-level bench European.

Luis Enrique Martínez has a contract with Spain and the 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner, but the opportunity to take the reins of a first-rate club with a team trained to win all the titles is an offer that does not It comes to anyone every day.

On the other hand, Julen Lopetegui is another of the names that sounds strongly at Old Trafford, although he has a project based in Sevilla, the opportunity to return to direct a big club after his failure at Real Madrid also seems an offer impossible to refuse.

Interim until finding the replacement

As we reported on Fichajes.net, the Red Devils will sign an interim (Michael Carrick) until they can find the ideal replacement for Solskjaer. It is handled that the intention is for the season to end and for the new coach to arrive in the summer, although it seems a risky option because they can stay without playing the UEFA Champions League.