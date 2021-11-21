admitted to a health center

Regarding her physical condition, she confirmed that “she has lost a lot of weight, which makes her vulnerable to other possible ailments. A cold or the flu or, God help us, COVID. “

Charlène from Monaco upon her arrival in the Principality after six months in South Africa due to health problems. Her husband, Prince Albert, and their children, Jacques and Gabriella, welcomed her.

(Eric Mathon / Palais Princier)



Again, mentioning all the kinds of rumors that have come out about the princess’s health, he clarifies: “Let me tell you: this is not COVID. And it is not related to cancer. It is not a personal relationship problem. And if you want to discuss other speculation, it is not related to plastic surgery or facial work at all. “

He says that this time, because it is closer to Monaco, he and his children will be able to see it, although he does not know when it will happen: “I can’t give you any kind of time frame on that. Not in the next few days, certainly, but as long as we get medical clearance. You already know that these types of treatments, these rest periods, usually last several weeks. I can’t give you any set period right now, we’ll see. “