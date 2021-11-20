Xavi launches surprise in his first call-up of Barcelona

Barcelona It is measured this Saturday at RCD Espanyol and Xavi Hernandez announced its first call, which highlights the call of a 17-year-old, a leftmost that has a goal and that delighted the new helmsman, it is about Ilias Akhomach.

Xavi will make his debut on the culé bench and wants to have the best, and in Spain they consider that this youth squad of Moroccan origin, could be the next lionel messi; the strategist went to see the basic forces that are active in the lower category and he liked this element very much.

In addition, for this duel he has already recovered key elements such as Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Eric and Nicoas they received their medical discharge and are available for a lineup that they believe may have a place for the new ‘gem’.

For now, Xavi in ​​his first list summoned 23 players: Ter Stegen, Piqué, R. Araujo, Sergio, Riqui Puig, Memphis, Demir, Neto, Coutinho, Lenglet, L. De Jong, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, O. Mingueza, Umtiti, Eric, Iñaki Peña, Nico, Gavi, Balde, Ez Abde and E. Akhomach. Dest, O. Dembéle, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite, Pedri and Kun Agüero are out due to injury.

Who is Ilias Akhomach?

He is a 17-year-old boy who was born in Els Hostalets de Pierola, Barcelona, of Moroccan descent and has dual nationality. He did not pass the children’s court and the Gymnastic of Manresa He offered him a place, but shortly after the Blaugrana brought him into their ranks so as not to let him escape.

On Tuesday he was summoned to go to Xavi’s training sessions, since he is a left winger and he wants to play with this type of open elements and against the Dembelé and Ansu casualties, the opportunity was opened up more for this teenager.

He will become the fourth player of Moroccan descent to have minutes in the first squad. Afellay, Munir and Abde They are the other three, and although Ilias is Catalan, he has the other nationality.