Today’s games: Barcelona vs Espanyol: Summary, result and goals of the Spanish La Liga match; Matchday 14

MThank you very much for having followed the most exact minute by minute on the web. We invite you to continue with the best information through BRAND Claro… UNTIL THE NEXT ONE!

HERE, the chronicle of Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol.

Final result: Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol | LaLiga Matchday 14

My markers

Min. 90 + 7 | BAR 1-0 ESP: FULL TIME!!! VICTORIA DEL BARCELONA IN THE DEBUT OF XAVI AS DT.

Min. 90 + 6 | BAR 1-0 ESP: WU LEI DOES NOT REACH TO FINISH AND THE ESPANYOL AGAIN LETS GO THE TIE !!!

Min. 90 + 5 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Change at Espanyol: Sergi Darder leaves and Loren Morn enters.

Min. 90 + 3 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Leandro Cabrera makes a hard tackle and is booked.

Min. 90 + 1 | BAR 1-0 ESP: MEMPHIS ALMOST WORKS A WHIP BUT DIEGO LPEZ REFUSES !!!

Min. 90 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Six minutes are added.

Min. 90 | BAR 1-0 ESP: It seems that Barcelona end up winning but with a lot of doubts. Now they admonished Ter Stegen for taking time to clear.

Min. 87 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Nico leaves the field injured and Yusuf Demir enters. Mingueza also leaves for Ronald Arajo.

Min. 86 | BAR 1-0 ESP: RAL DE TOMS HEADS TO THE POST !!! THE ESPANYOL IS INCREDIBLE … THEY DESERVE THE DRAW SO S. BARCELONA IS LEAVING A LOT TO BE DESIRED IN THE FINAL STRAIGHT OF THE MATCH.

Min. 83 | BAR 1-0 ESP: CAN NOT BE!!! NEW FAILURE OF THE ESPANYOL. AUCTION ONLY IN THE DIMATA GIRL AREA THAT CANNOT GIVE YOU A GOAL DIRECTION. THE CLEAREST OF THE PARTY FOR THE PERIQUITOS.

Min. 82 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Warning for Frenkie de Jong for a tough tackle on Wu Lei.

Min. 81 | BAR 1-0 ESP: RAL FREE KICK FROM TOMS TOUCHING THE POST FROM THE OUTSIDE !!! SUFFER THE BAR …

Min. 78 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Espanyol change Embarba leaves and Wu Lei enters. Yangel Herrera also leaves and Landry Dimata enters. Sergio Busquets leaves for Barcelona for Riqui Puig.

Min. 76 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Espanyol does not give up and causes some danger in the rival goal.

Min. 73 | BAR 1-0 ESP: GREAT PLAY BY ABDE EZZALZOULI AND HIS SHOT TO SLIGHTLY UP THE CROSSBODY!

Min. 69 | BAR 1-0 ESP: BARCELONA IS SAVED !!! RAL DE TOMS CAME TO THE AREA BEFORE THE MARK OF TWO ZAGUEROS BUT HIS SHOT WAS SLIGHTLY DIVERTED.

Min. 68 | BAR 1-0 ESP: DIRECT FREE KICK OF ESPANYOL THAT DEVERSES TER STEGEN WITH THE PUNKS.

Min. 66 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Frenkie de Jong sends the ball to the back after a heads up but he was offside.

Min. 61 | BAR 1-0 ESP: THE ESPANYOL IS SAVED !!! Pedrosa deflects the shot at the last moment.

Min. 60 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Warning for Espanyol! Pedrosa gets the yellow card for claiming. Also Abdessamad Ezzalzouli del Bara was painted yellow.

Min. 56 | BAR 1-0 ESP: Double change at Espanyol: David Lpez and Javier Pulido leave and Manu Morlane and Nico Melamed enter.

This was Xavi Hernndez’s reaction after the Memphis goal!

Min. 48 | BAR 1-0 ESP: GOOOOOOOL OF BARCELONA, GOOOOOOOL OF MEMPHIS DEPAY !!! FIRST BOTH IN THE AGE OF XAVI HERNNDEZ.

Min. 48 | BAR 0-0 ESP: PENALTY FOR BARCELONA !!!

Barcelona made a change at halftime: Ilias Akhomach left and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli entered.

Min. 45 | BAR 0-0 ESP: THE BALL ROLLS AGAIN IN THE CAMP NOU !!!

STATISTICS AT REST

Barcelona | Spanish

Min. 45 + 1 | BAR 0-0 ESP: END OF THE FIRST TIME! Xavi’s Bara has tried but has not been reflected on the scoreboard.

Min. 44 | BAR 0-0 ESP: RAL DE TOMS HAD THE CLEAREST OF ESPANYOL WITH A SHOT INTO THE AREA THAT DEVI PIQU AND BY CENTMETERS WENT UP THE CROSSBODY !!!

Min. 39 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Gavi is encouraged to shoot from a distance but the ball goes very high. The Bara insists …

Min. 35 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Pedrosa’s weak center that remains in Ter Stegen.

Min. 32 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Xavi does not forget individual technique …

Min. 28 | BAR 0-0 ESP: MEMPHIS RECEIVES INSIDE THE AREA AND STARTS HIS SHOT ON DIEGO LPEZ !!! Barcelona close to opening the scoring.

Min. 26 | BAR 0-0 ESP: The azulgranas continue looking for a minimum space to violate the goalkeeper of iego Lpez.

Min. 23 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Center to the left of RDT that remains in Ter Stegen.

Min. 18 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Bara continues to besiege but Espanyol’s rear clears as much ball as it can.

Min. 15 | BAR 0-0 ESP: The fans ignite after a possible penalty after a failure in the visitor’s exit. Then an elbow from Piqu is scored on RDT. THIS IS THE DERBI CATALN !!!

Min. 13 | BAR 0-0 ESP: INCREDIBLE FAILURE OF ILAS !!! The debutant flew it on the edge of the area although the play was invalidated by a previous off-court.

Min. 11 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Possession remains for Bara, while the Parakeets seek a winning whiplash.

Min. 09 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Nico shoots but the ball goes over the crossbar !!!

Min 07 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Espanyol’s first arrival that ends with a weak shot from the side.

Min. 05 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Xavi Hernndez, on the Camp Nou bench. For now, Bara continues to attack the rival area.

Min. 03 | BAR 0-0 ESP: Memphis volley out of the area caught by Diego Lpez in two halves! Bara’s first warning.

Min. 00 | BAR 0-0 ESP: ROLL THE BALL IN THE CAMP NOU !!!

PREVIOUS | GREAT HUG BETWEEN VICENTE MORENO AND XAVI!

PREVIOUS | Both teams jump onto the pitch !!! Barcelona and Espanyol jump in their traditional uniforms.

PREVIOUS | The warm-up ends at the Camp Nou.

PREVIOUS | For something Xavi will debut this game …

PREVIOUS | This is how the LaLiga standings go. Bara is in ninth position, while Espanyol is eleventh.

PREVIOUS | Spectacular panorama of the Camp Nou! The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time).

PREVIOUS | What an atmosphere !!! Hope was reborn in Barcelona.

PREVIOUS | Xavi’s debut as DT and Ilias Akhomach’s debut in the field, who will start. If anyone knows La Masa, it is precisely Xavi Hernndez.

XI of Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Piqu, Sergio Busquets, Memphis Depay, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Mingueza, Eric, Nico, Gavi and Akhomach. DT: Xavi Hernndez.

XI of Espanyol: Diego Lpez, Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gmez, Cabrera, Pedrosa, David Lpez, S. Darder, Herrera, Embarba, Puado and Ral de Tomas. DT: Vicente Moreno.

Welcome to the most accurate minute by minute on the web!

Friends of MARCA Claro, thank you very much for following the Catalan Derbi between Barcelona and Espanyol with us, I find that it means Xavi Hernndez’s debut as a Barça coach. The mythical world champion midfielder with Spain returns to the club of his loves as DT to get them out of one of the biggest crises they have suffered in modern times.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state