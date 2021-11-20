They warn of arrival of monkey virus in the United States

USA.- The health authorities are on alert for the arrival of “monkey virus“or”monkeypox” to USA, a contagious virus that already has two registered cases in the country.

The second and most recent infection of the monkey virus was confirmed in Maryland, in a patient who returned to the USA after a trip to Nigeria. Fortunately, he did not require hospitalization and is already in isolation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

The infected person is already in isolation, with mild symptoms and without the need for hospitalization. As a precautionary measure, the Maryland Department of Health sought out those who could be in contact with the patient for medical follow-up.

It is feared that in the coming weeks the monkey virus will spread easily due to mass travel due to Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving, a fairly widespread celebration in the United States.

It is expected that more than 20 million passengers will travel the next two weeks in the USA for the holiday, of which more than 2 million will be concentrated at Los Angeles International Airport, one of the busiest on the planet.

Against this background, health experts warn that it is necessary to maintain the prevention measures that are already applied against Covid-19, explaining what monkeypox consists of.

What is the monkey virus and what are its symptoms?

According to Dr. Goodman, the monkey virus is a viral disease very similar to smallpox, and highly contagious, spreading easily through respiratory droplets, contact with body fluids or contact with infected animals.

Fevers, chills, muscle aches, tiredness, back pain, and swollen glands are some of the symptoms of this disease, but there is one particular symptom to watch out for.

“After a few days a skin rash very similar to chickenpox begins to appear,” explains Dr. Goodman to Univision.

The expert warns that this virus can be spread between people with exposures of more than three hours and less than two meters away, as well as when in contact with infected animals.

Monkeypox is a virus of the orthopoxvirus genus, which is common in tropical forest areas and remote from cities in central and western Africa. It was discovered for the first time in 1958, in colonies of monkeys that were investigated by scientists.

12 years later, in 1970, the first case of the monkey virus was detected in humans, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In 2003 there was a strong outbreak of monkeypox among humans in the United States, with 47 cases detected, and since then the alarms had not been raised, until last July a new case was confirmed in Texas.

Like the recent case in Maryland, the infected patient from Texas had also traveled to the African country of Nigeria.

Health authorities monitored 200 people in 27 US states for risk of exposure to the monkey virus, but none were infected thanks to the health measures against Covid-19, which make viral infections difficult, especially with the use of face masks.

According to the US CDC, one in 100 people who get the monkey virus suffers complications that lead to death, particularly if their immune system is weak.