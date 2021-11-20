Summary of the match. Augsburg vs Bayern Munich (2-1). GOALS

EFE

WWK Arena, Augsburg / 19.11.2021 16:03:17





Tremendous stumble! Bayern Munich lost for the second time in the Bundesliga after losing 2-1 to him Augsburg, What is it one of the bottoms of the German competition and that he had only achieved two wins before facing this day.

Julian Nagelsmann’s painting, who suffered their first loss of the course outside the Allianz Arena, maintains the lead, but may lose advantage With respect to Borussia Dortmund that if he wins his match against Stuttgart on Saturday will be only one point.

How were the goals?

Bayern paid their bad start and when they wanted to react they ran into the inspiration of the Polish goal Rafal Gikiewicz who supported his team against the Bavarian avalanche, accentuated in the second half.

It was a historic victory that was achieved by Markus Weinzierl’s team that had not beaten Bayern since 2015 and that success was on track in the 23rd minute when a lateral center from Brazilian Iago was intercepted by the champion’s defense. The rejection fell at the feet of Mads Pedersen, who, with a volley, beat Manuel Neuer.

There was no reaction from Bayern and the Augsburg, driven by his enthusiasm and his order, expanded your lead after snatching the ball from Marcel Sabitzier. Iago crossed again from the left wing. Showed up Andre Hahn and, headfirst, marked the second for Augsburg.

The Bundesliga champion shortened the gap shortly after, in 38. A cut by Benjamin Pavard and a center by Thomas Muller was enough for Robert Lewandowski will hook the ball and score a goal, but they could no longer do more.

The defeat leaves the advantage as Bayern leader in the air, Barcelona’s rival in the Champions League. Augsburg comes out of the descent in which it was immersed at the start of the day.

Bayern did not have Kimmich

German footballer Joshua Kimmich, who is not vaccinated, had direct contact with a suspected Covid-19 case in his private environment, so he could not play in today’s game against him Augsburg.