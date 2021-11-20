Stove Football 2021 – Transfers: Chucky Lozano, in the sights of Inter Milan

Inter of Milan I would have my eyes on Hirving Lozano, according to some Italian media have announced.

Immersed in the controversy over the statements he made a few days, Regarding me wanting to play for a bigger team, Napoli strikerHis destiny could be traced at Inter, assured the Calciomercato portal.

This medium explained that the first option for Inter continues to be Lorenzo Insigne, Chucky’s teammate at Napoli. Nevertheless, the complications that have arisen to close the deal have made the Milan team point towards the Mexican, above all, now that he has aired his desire to seek other airs.

“I am in a very competitive club, but I would really like to go to a bigger team. I consider myself a competitive player, with very clear objectives, I feel at a good level and I would like to take that step in my career, “he said. Hirving lozano in an interview with TV Azteca.

The attacker’s words had an immediate echo in the environment, to such a degree that some media, such as the newspaper Roma in Italy, hinted that they could be a strategy organized by the player’s representative, Mino Raiola, to seek new horizons.

“Lozano came to Napoli in the 2019-20 season from PSV Eindhoven for 38 million euros. So far his Italian experience has been one of ups and downs, to the extent that today Spalletti prefers Politano than him. We must not forget that Chucky’s agent is Mino Raiola and a strategy could be behind his words, “the newspaper asked.

Photo: Reuters

