Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero will announce his retirement due to a heart condition

An unexpected news hits within the FC Barcelona, since various reports affirm that the Argentine forward Sergio Aguero will announce its removal from the courts due to the heart condition that was detected.

“I can confirm that Kun Agüero retires from football. After evaluating the situations that happened in the last days and what the doctors communicated to him decided to quit football“reported journalist Gerard Romero.

According to information from Rosemary, also disseminated by Fabrizio Romano, the footballer will make the official announcement of his departure next week, this due to a medical recommendation.

“Next week Kun will give a press conference to advertise your football departure for a health issue. They do not recommend that he continue with the practice of soccer and Kun has it decided. He will announce it next week, “added the communicator on his Twitch channel.

Kun Agüero presented discomfort in the duel between the Barcelona and Alavés on October 30, for which he had to be replaced just 41 minutes later, being immediately transferred to the hospital.

After carrying out an analysis, a withdrawal period of at least three months was determined, although that prognosis worsened, leading to the farewell of the player who played in Independent of Avellaneda, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

With the blaugrana he could only play four games of The league, scoring a goal against him Real Madrid on The classic; on the Champions League only played the first clash with the Dynamo of Kiev.